Best of Houston® 2019: Best Radio News

Best Radio News: News 88.7 FM
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
It's not even close really. When it comes to news reporting on the radio in Houston, the absolute gold standard is Houston Public Media, the team of reporters and on-air news personalities for Houston NPR affiliate KUHF 88.7 FM. It's no wonder they have repeatedly won award after award for their coverage of local, state, regional and national news over the years.
The fact is, News 88.7 FM often covers stories no one else does and with a level of depth rarely heard in the broadcast medium. Their daily Houston Matters show is the most hyper-local news program in Houston news, period. With so few sources for reliable local news, having a resource like News 88.7 FM is a godsend for Houstonians who want to stay informed about their city.
4343 Elgin, Houston
713-748-8888
houstonpublicmedia.org
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!