The Houston Public Media News 88.7 news team.
The Houston Public Media News 88.7 news team.
Photo courtesy of Houston Public Media

Best of Houston® 2019: Best Radio News

Houston Press | January 29, 2019 | 4:00am
Best Radio News: News 88.7 FM

It's not even close really. When it comes to news reporting on the radio in Houston, the absolute gold standard is Houston Public Media, the team of reporters and on-air news personalities for Houston NPR affiliate KUHF 88.7 FM. It's no wonder they have repeatedly won award after award for their coverage of local, state, regional and national news over the years.

The fact is, News 88.7 FM often covers stories no one else does and with a level of depth rarely heard in the broadcast medium. Their daily Houston Matters show is the most hyper-local news program in Houston news, period. With so few sources for reliable local news, having a resource like News 88.7 FM is a godsend for Houstonians who want to stay informed about their city.

4343 Elgin, Houston
713-748-8888
houstonpublicmedia.org

 
