Best of Houston® 2020: Best Bowling Alley

Best Bowling Alley: Bowlmor

Bowling alleys have gotten mighty fancy over the last decade with gourmet food and cocktails. Thankfully, there are also some tried and true alleys for real bowlers like Bowlmor. You can still get good food and drink in a VIP area even, and their recent renovations liven things up at night, but if you just need to get your bowl on, this is the place.

925 Bunker Hill, Houston

713-461-1207

https://www.bowlmor.com/location/bowlmor-houston

Readers' Choice: Lucky Strike

1201 San Jacinto, Houston

713-343-3300

luckystrikesocial.com/locations/houston/