Best of Houston® 2020: Best Bowling Alley

Best Bowling Alley: Bowlmor
Bowling alleys have gotten mighty fancy over the last decade with gourmet food and cocktails. Thankfully, there are also some tried and true alleys for real bowlers like Bowlmor. You can still get good food and drink in a VIP area even, and their recent renovations liven things up at night, but if you just need to get your bowl on, this is the place.
925 Bunker Hill, Houston
713-461-1207
https://www.bowlmor.com/location/bowlmor-houston
Readers' Choice: Lucky Strike
1201 San Jacinto, Houston
713-343-3300
luckystrikesocial.com/locations/houston/
