Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Category We Forgot

Best Category We Forgot: Best Spa - Bare Necessities Spa & Boutique
Over the years, Bare Necessities has won many awards, including from the Houston Press. So it was no special surprise when our readers in the Readers' Choice portion of this year's Best Of Houston®, picked Best Spa as the category we forgot and their favorite place as the winner.
Bare Necessities bills itself as a "skincare-focused spa that specializes in near painless Brazilian waxing and organic facials." It has two locations in Houston. Fans say it has reasonable prices, a friendly staff and is a relaxing experience — probably why it has so many supporters.
1643 Richmond, Houston
713-522-6929
379 South Voss, Houston
832-668-5797
bnwax.com
