Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Vape Store

Best Vape Store: VapeRX
At VapeRX, MODs and e-cigarettes are sold in size from level: discreet to vape is life. E-liquid selections change seasonally and cover more than 25 different name-brand liquids. VapeRX even includes a lounge with TVs, couches, and complimentary drinks as well as a menu of e-liquids to sample or buy. And employees make first-timers feel just as welcome as everyday vapers.
6720 Chimney Rock, Houston
832-649-8486
vaperxhouston.com
Readers' Choice: Rock N Roll It Smoke Shop and Vape Shop
Multiple Locations
rockandrollit.com
