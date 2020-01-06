 


    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Check out VapeRX for everything vape.
Check out VapeRX for everything vape.
Photo by Kate McLean

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Vape Store

Houston Press | January 6, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Best Vape Store: VapeRX

At VapeRX, MODs and e-cigarettes are sold in size from level: discreet to vape is life. E-liquid selections change seasonally and cover more than 25 different name-brand liquids. VapeRX even includes a lounge with TVs, couches, and complimentary drinks as well as a menu of e-liquids to sample or buy. And employees make first-timers feel just as welcome as everyday vapers.

6720 Chimney Rock, Houston
832-649-8486
vaperxhouston.com

Readers' Choice: Rock N Roll It Smoke Shop and Vape Shop
Multiple Locations
rockandrollit.com

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

