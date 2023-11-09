Navigation
Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Liquor Store

November 9, 2023 4:00AM

The Smith Street location of Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods is the best liquor store in Houston.
Best Liquor Store: Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods (Smith Street location)
It's nearly impossible to argue. With all due respect to every other liquor store in Houston (probably Texas), there is just no place like Spec's downtown. The local chain has been part of the lives of Houstonians since 1962 and they just keep growing. The downtown location is far from just a liquor store. Sure, you can find nearly every type of vodka and whiskey you could imagine to go with craft beer and a massive wine selection. But, they also have one of the best specialty food areas in the city. It's almost a bucket list visit if you are a longtime resident or even if you are just visiting and need a nice bottle of wine and some cheese for a hang with friends.

2410 Smith
713-526-8787
specsonline.com
