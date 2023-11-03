Navigation
Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Place to Buy Plants

November 3, 2023 4:00AM

Christmas is a wonderful time to visit Cornelius Nursery. Photo by Jeff Balke
Best Place to Buy Plants: Cornelius Nursery

Houston is a wonderful place to grow plants. Our near tropical climate provides gardeners with loads of options from flowers and vegetables to succulents and tropicals. And you can find them all at Cornelius Nursery. They have a unique and extensive selection of not just great plants but accessories and home decor. It's much more than just a plant shop. And during the holidays, Cornelius comes alive with some of the most interesting decorations and the most extensive collection of Christmas plants like poinsettias and Christmas cactus. And take it from us, while a tree from Cornelius might be a tad more expensive than some other shop, they last forever. No more brown pine needles for New Year's Day!

2233 S. Voss
713-292-0898
calloways.com/cornelius-specials
