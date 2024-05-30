Three Most Concerning Moves from Houston Texans AFC South Foes

With the NFL schedule now fully disclosed, and with training camp well under two months away, it's probably time for we, as Houston Texans fans, to begin paying a bit closer attention to the other three teams in the AFC South.A season ago, the Texans were looking up at the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, and Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, in May 2024, the division has been practically flipped on its head, with the Texans a practically even money favorite to win the AFC South in 2024, just as they did as a massive long shot in 2023.No team in the division has done more to upgrade their roster than the Texans. Hell, you could argue that no team in the entire NFL has done more to upgrade their roster than the Texans. However, their divisional brethren were collectively pretty aggressive in this offseason. With that in mind, which move by each team is the one that concerns you the most as a Texan fan?Here we go....The Colts didn't go outside the building much to find help this offseason. Instead, GM Chris Ballard chose to allocate his resources to keeping the roster intact. On the offensive side of the football, they prioritized extending WR Michael Pittman, Jr., and got that done. Then, defensively they were able to bring back secondary stalwarts CB Kenny Moore and S Julian Blackmon, while also re-signing DT Grover Stewart and extending DT DeForest Buckner. So I'm not boiling this down to one specific move for the Colts, but instead citing their overall strategy.The Jaguars have gone out of their way in free agency (and the Calvin Ridley trade) over the last few years to ensure that QB Trevor Lawrence has optimal weaponry. Unfortunately, Ridley swerved them at the last second in March and went to AFC South rival Tennessee. The Jaguars recovered nicely, though, signing a solid number 2 or 3 receiver in Gabe Davis, and then drafting Thomas with the 23rd overall pick. Thomas took a back seat to his LSU teammate Malik Nabors with the Tigers, but will get a chance to develop into a number one with the Jags.The Titans made some huge moves with players they acquired like Ridley in free agency, and the trade and signing of former Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed. However, the biggest problem for the Titans last season was their ultra-leaky offensive line, which we saw first hand in the Texans' two victories over the Titans. The Texans' defensive front manhandled the Titans' offensive line. Enter Callahan, the grizzled veteran O-line coach, and son of new Titans head coach Brian Callahan. The elder Callahan is highly respected around the league, and probably a good enough mentor to take the Titans offensive line from bottom of the league to middle of the pack, based solely on the quality of his teaching.