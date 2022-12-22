Davis Mills' Six Most Catastrophic Turnovers of 2022

This was the play that shifted momentum for the #Colts in the 4th quarter. Laremy Tunsil does point out E.J. Speed before the snap, wonder if he wanted Brevin Jordan to chip Speed?



Speed does a great job of using the free rush to close down on Davis Mills to force the fumble. pic.twitter.com/7RwLq71lBN — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) September 12, 2022

love a good pick ‼️@NasirAdderley | 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/q0h9Gr8qtJ — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 2, 2022

#Commanders Kendall Fuller pick six on Davis Mills! pic.twitter.com/IVHLbUmj61 — NFL Unlimited (@NFLUnlimited) November 20, 2022

Tough, albeit hilarious, way to end what was mostly a really good day for the offense #WeAreTexans

pic.twitter.com/dT4Blv6Jm2 — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) December 18, 2022

Coming into the 2022 NFL season, the Houston Texans made no secret about one thing — Davis Mills would be the opening week starting quarterback for this franchise. In fact, they didn't just anoint Mills the starter. Lovie Smith practically named him captain of the team in the first week of training camp, and they brought in about as close to ZERO competition for his job as you could get (sorry, Kyle Allen).For a player picked 67th overall in the previous year's draft, and who'd had a stretch of about five good games in his rookie season, tops, this was a golden opportunity, even on a bad team like the Texans. After all, there are only 32 starting NFL quarterbacks in the world on any given weekend.Unfortunately, for everyone involved, Mills turned into a pumpkin before our very eyes. Sure, he will probably have a long career in the NFL as a backup or eventual journeyman bridge starter, but he is not (nor will he ever be) a franchise quarterback. Sunday's loss to the Chiefs was a microcosm as to why that is the case.Mills was 12 of 24 for a mere 121 yards, albeit with a depleted receiving corps, but still, that is a paltry sum, and yet the game FELT like Mills played pretty well, due to the bar being set so low in the first three months of the season. Then there was the big reminder why Mills is what he is — the back breaking turnover, this time a fumble in overtime that set the Chiefs up to win on literally the very next play.Soul crushing turnovers have been a theme for Mills, and Sunday's was just the latest. If you're a Texans fan with a weak stomach, avert your eyes. Here are the six most catastrophic 2022 turnovers by Davis Mills:This was the season opener, and the Texans were up by two touchdowns with 10 minutes to go. This turnover isn't totally on Mills, as obviously somebody missed a block, but good quarterbacks feel the rush, and they also hold onto the football. This opened the floodgates for an easy, fast score, and eventually a tie that would set the tone for the entire 2022 season.In another winnable early season game, against what's turned out to be the second worst team in football (ahead of only the Texans), Mills had the ball with a chance to go get a game winning field goal, and he threw a pick to Bears LB Roquan Smith. Moments later, the Texans were 0-2-1.In what would unfortunately become a somewhat recurring theme — it happened again in Week 8 and Week 11 — Mills threw a pick on the opening drive. This was the week after the pick to close out the Bears game, so in a morbid way, Mills picked up right where he left off the week before. This would put the Texans in a funk that would see them fall behind 21-0 before finally getting anything on the scoreboard.This one was underrated in the pain inflicted. On a Thursday night, Battle Red Day, the Texans were standing in toe to toe with the team with the best record in the NFL. Tied at 14-14 in the third quarter, with the Texans defense standing up the first two series of the second half and forcing Eagle punts, Mills threw a horrific pick, and the Eagles would close out the game on a 15-3 run.This was the first drive of the game, and the Commanders had a 7-0 lead before their offense even saw the ball. The Texans would fall behind 20-0 while generating 32 yards of first half offense. The next week, Kyle Allen would be the starting QB for the Texans.Then there was Sunday. This mistake by Mills facilitated the winning touchdown by the Chiefs, and sent the NRG Stadium crowd home happy! (NOTE: The NRG Stadium crowd was 80 percent Chiefs fans.)