ITC Defends its Safety Levels, Says Fire at Plant Probably Caused By a Leak

As the fires at its Deer Park plant continued to burn Monday afternoon, Intercontinental Terminals Company called a press conference to announce that an environmental assessment in air quality tests done today showed "all detections were below levels that would represent a health concern."

That, of course, was in direct response to the potential dangers involved in someone being exposed to the chemicals (Naptha and Xylene) from the fire that started Sunday and spread from tank to tank as it sent billowing clouds of black smoke into the air.

The assessment was done by the Center For Toxicology and Environmental Health, an independent crisis management and consulting firm, that works with businesses to prevent and deal with environmental hazards.