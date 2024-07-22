Houston Texans 2024 Training Camp Reoort, Practice No. 4

After the first day off of this summer's training camp on Sunday, the Houston Texans took to the practice field on Monday morning, again amidst hot but not unbearable temperatures, and with no pads. Reportedly, the team's first practice in front of fans, slated for Tuesday morning, will be the first one in pads, which means far more contact, and in turn, far more substantial evaluation.In the meantime, there were some noteworthy things happening on Monday morning out at the Methodist Training Canter. Here you go:Through the first three practices, I would have given a slight edge to the offense, if we were scoring things like a prize fight. That's to be expected with C.J. Stroud in Year 2 at quarterback, and with Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon added to the group. Monday, however, was the first clear cut win for either side in team drills, and the win went to the defense. The offense looked out of synch in the passing game, due in no small part to unrelenting pressure from the defensive front, which is actually cool to see. After all, the defensive guys are Texans, too!C.J. Stroud rarely gets animated when he is frustrated, so it's noteworthy that you could sense his angst from the sideline where the media watches. I'm guessing film study will not be pleasant later today. Good job by the defense, though. Name a guy on the defensive line, and he probably made a play today.Year 3 is the season where players really try to establish themselves, especially with free agency lurking a year later for many of them. The Houston Texans draft class from 2022, all the third year guys on this team, has been somewhat star-crossed since they entered the league. There's been some good, like Derek Stingley's 2023 season and Dameon Pierce's rookie year in 2022, and some bad, like injuries or illnesses with Kenyon Green and John Metchie, or Pierce's subsequent disappearance in 2023. I don't know to what degree DeMeco Ryans is counting on Green, Metchie, Pierce, or Jalen Pitre, all of whom had lesser 2023 seasons than hoped for, but if camp is any indicator, the Texans might be getting some unexpected good play from that quartet.Green has come off his missed 2023 season in great shape and running with the first team offensive line. Pitre is being used in a nickel corner capacity and around the line of scrimmage, a style that suits him far better than roaming around in centerfield. Metchie has looked explosive and dialed in. Finally, Pierce seems ready to contribute, with a much greater grasp of the offense. Credit the coaching staff and these guys themselves for getting into position to contribute in 2024.Here are some quick bullet points from Monday's session:* Joe Mixon was out for a second consecutive practice, so obviously something is wrong, but Ryans said it wasn't a big deal, and he's not worried. It is worth noting the Texans did sign veteran RB Cam Akers, who's coming off an Achilles tear last season, to a contract over the weekend. The Mixon situation is worth watching.* Christian Harris was not out at practice, for the fourth straight session. Also, Laremy Tunsil worked out on the side field. Rookie Blake Fisher took Tunsil's snaps on the offensive line in team drills.* The Texans' special teams coaches repped the hell out of the new kickoff rules again on Monday, even unleashing some very sexy return plays, with multiple laterals and pitches. That was fun to see. I still think the play is going to be chaotic as hell until coaches get their arms around it.* As far as individual plays go, there was not much to write home about offensively. Xavier Hutchinson had a nice long gainer (possibly a touchdown in a real game) on a crossing route. CB Jeff Okudah, who's had a solid last couple days, had an interception, and rookie safety Calen Bullock should have had a pick six off Davis Mills. Again, the defensive line was a collective terror all day long.