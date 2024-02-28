Four Most Noteworthy Items From DeMeco Ryans' Combine Presser

As we've pointed out several times since the 2023 NFL season ended, a lot can change in a year. Twelve months ago, DeMeco Ryans stepped up to the podium in Indianapolis at the NFL Draft Combine, and a vast majority of the questions were about the upcoming draft, and rebuilding a dilapidated roster.Fast forward a year, and after a 10-7 season, an AFC South crown, and most importantly, the team's finding its quarterback of the present and future, the line of questioning was vastly different on Tuesday afternoon. The questions largely centered around C.J. Stroud's success as a rookie, other young players, and what the Texans plan to do in free agency to help continue their ascent up the AFC standings.The entire press conference is here, and my list of the most significant talking points is below:Here are the items that jumped out at me:Ryans was asked specifically in this session about two Texans free agents — running back Devin Singletary and tight end Dalton Schultz. He had nice things to say about both players, but it was the way he finished his thoughts on each guy. With Singletary, he specifically said "we would love to have him back," and with Schultz, he didn't say that. Ryans merely said he was "proud of the season Dalton had." Of the two players, make no mistake, Schultz's negotiation is definitely the one that has a higher likelihood of being sticky. It's a shallow tight end market, and Schultz is looking to get paid. A franchise tag is definitely a possibility.When the Texans made their big moves on draft night last season — drafting Stroud and trading up to draft Anderson — it felt like something more than just getting two really good players. With one on the offensive side (at QB, no less) and one on the defensive side of the ball, it felt like this was a recalibration of culture, a charting of a course that would span beyond a decade, hopefully. Ryans' calling Stroud and Anderson the "two anchors for our team, for our locker room" further confirm the thought process and validate the success, thus far, of the chance that Ryans and Caserio took in making those huge moves.Ryans was asked about Harris, a linebacker heading into his third season. First, Ryans said that last season was Harris' de facto rookie year, which completely writes off the one season Harris played for Lovie Smith. Probably a good thing for Harris. Second, Ryans said that Harris is the fastest linebacker he's ever coached. That's saying something! The bottom line is that, without saying it, Ryans probably holds a soft spot in his heart for Harris, who is, like Ryans was, an inside linebacker from Alabama.As fewer head coaches attend the combine, it was obvious yesterday as to why Ryans chooses to continue coming to Indianapolis. He made a big deal about finding the right types of people, guys with relentless mindsets and incredible work ethic. The only way you can really vibe those things out is to sit across from a guy and talk to him, face to face. This was a huge talking point for Ryans, who punctuated it by saying that the Texans look for the "person over the player." Powerful stuff.