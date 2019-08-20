Houston By the Neighborhood: Find Golf Course Living in Sugar Land East

The land of milk and honey sugar is vast and mighty, with MLS market areas for west, south and north neighborhoods, but this week we're taking a look at Sugar Land East, a community rich with green spaces and roughly bordered by the Southwest Freeway, Highway 6 and Highway 90 Alternate.

It's home to neighborhoods with posh names like Sugar Creek, Sugarwood, Oyster Point and Edgewater, as well as more traditional sounding monikers: Riverbend, Plantation Bend and Magnolia Plantation.

With not one but two large country clubs in the neighborhood — Sugar Creek and Riverbend — it increases the odds that a property will back up to wide expanses of well-manicured lawns, while public recreation areas are in abundance with Lost Creek Park, Water's Way Park, Oyster Creek Park and Nails Creek Playground.

Sugar Land East has both green spaces and waterways. Screenshot from HAR.com

Aida Younis with Re/Max Southwest has the listing shown at the beginning of this story, a five bedroom luxury estate home at 1243 Sugar Creek Boulevard that borrows the best from both French and Mediterranean architecture. Younis has high praise for the neighborhood's location within the Houston metropolitan area.

“Minutes to 59 and only 15 minutes from The Galleria," says Younis, who goes on to describe Sugar Creek as "a wonderful golf course community filled with custom homes."

Listed for $1.58 million, the back yard at 1243 Sugar Creek Boulevard is an oasis with a curvilinear pool and tall trees along the fence line for privacy. The covered outdoor patio is flanked with archways and outfitted with an outdoor kitchen. But it's the interior that's the showstopper. From the grand entrance foyer with its curved staircase, to the custom ceiling work in living room, dining room and second floor landing — as well as a grand master suite with carved fireplace and barrel ceiling — opulence is evident throughout the home.

Mary Stewart with Re/Max Southwest has the listing for 1410 Sugar Creek Boulevard. Photo by Next Listing

Just down the road, Mary Stewart with Re/Max Southwest has listed the elegant four bedroom, single story home at 1410 Sugar Creek Boulevard. It features an etched glass front door, open concept kitchen, sunken dining room, swimming pool and wooden deck area. This traditional style home has a split plan, while the property is light and bright with plenty of views of the golf course out back.

Stewart tells us that Sugar Creek is "the preferred master planned golf course community in southwest Houston," and that classic elegance that can be found in the neighborhood. The property at 1410 Sugar Creek was built in 1981 and has been listed on the market for $579,000. Learn more at instagram.com/stewartteamtx and facebook.com/StewartTeamTX.

Elizabeth Bartee with Compass RE Texas, LLC has the listing for 2306 Country Club Boulevard. Photo by Taylor Brown

Who wouldn't want to live on the 18th hole? This midcentury inspired home (built in 1977) at 2306 Country Club Boulevard backs up to Sugar Creek's golf course and is perfect for large or multi-generational families. Put an end to those arguments with eight bedrooms, two flex rooms, six full bathrooms and a four car detached garage.

It's got closets to die for and expansive storage throughout, but what makes this home so interesting is its architecture. Private courtyards can be viewed from both downstairs suites, and the lot has large mature oak trees. For those aging in place, a secondary staircase has an elevator chair built in. Elizabeth Bartee with Compass RE Texas, LLC has listed this property at 2306 Country Club Boulevard for $899,900.

Area schools with extraordinary ratings include Settlers Way and Austin Parkway Elementary Schools, First Colony and Fort Settlement Middle Schools, Dulles and Clements High Schools, and the Harmony School of Innovation.

To learn more about price trends in the Sugar Land East market area, visit har.com/geomarketarea/sugar-land-east-realestate/130.