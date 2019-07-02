Houston By the Neighborhood: Montgomery Near Lake Conroe

Historic Montgomery is one of the oldest towns in Texas, getting its start as a trading post in 1826 and having bragging rights as the birthplace of the Texas Lone Star flag. Located near Texas 105 and FM 149, its town center is just about 15 miles west of Conroe and 50 miles northwest of Houston.

We checked in with Cynthia Lehenbauer, a Realtor with Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty - The Woodlands, about the appeal for those who choose to live in this area. Lehenbauer points to its proximity to downtown — just about a 20-25 minute commute — which she says gets better and better every time I-45 is widened.

Plus work is nearly complete on the $99.3 million phase two of the State Highway 249 extension project. Once all four phases are completed the 14.6 mile stretch — nicknamed the Aggie Expressway — will connect northwest Houston to College Station.

Lakefront living also offers all sorts of recreational opportunities, and who wouldn't want to sip morning coffee on the loggia while the sun comes up. Lehenbauer says her listing at 15002 Walden on Lake Conroe is one of the very few with more than four acres and, while there are deed restrictions, there aren't any HOA fees.

She also points to the Montgomery Independent School District with its well-rated schools, which she labels the most sought after on Lake Conroe. Lehenbauer says the area also makes for a great vacation getaway; her clients live in the Memorial area and can get to their weekend retreat in about an hour.

The 7,592 square foot traditional home at 15002 Walden features seven bedrooms, eight and a half baths, three boat slips, an outdoor kitchen, tennis court and separate guest quarters on a 6.62 acre lot. Architectural details include a sunken dining room with floor to ceiling windows overlooking the infinity pool and lake, an expansive wine cellar, and a large 30 foot by 20 foot master retreat with illuminated tray ceiling.

This property has been listed by Cynthia Lehenbauer wtih Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty - The Woodlands for $2.75 million.

240 Marseille sits on a .8+ acre lakefront lot. Photo by Tad Krampitz, TK Images

This stunning Spanish Colonial style home at 240 Marseille in the Bentwater master-planned community was designed by the owner in collaboration with Robert Dames Design on a private cul-de-sac against a backdrop of protected trees. Architectural details in this 10,088 square foot home include an arched beamed ceiling in the family room, an arched wood front entry door, a wine room with Segreto finishes and groin vaulted brick ceiling, a spider beamed domed ceiling at the top of the spiral staircase and custom chandeliers throughout.

This property has been listed by Walter Bering of Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty for $4.995 million.

4 Strawberry Lane sits on approximately 3.5 acres. Photo by Pat Cassity Real Estate Photography

Enjoy 180 degree views of Lake Conroe from this private estate at 4 Strawberry Lane with a main house and two guest homes. The entry features double leaded glass doors and sidelights, there's a sun room with large skylights and a water view, and the entire property is gated for privacy. Three docks with six slips will soon have you shopping for a 45-foot cigarette boat.

This property has been listed by Beverly Smith with Coldwell Banker United, Realtors - Lake Conroe for $4.749 million.

Sonrisa Ranch sits on 287 acres. Photo by Dave Davies, Jacobs Properties

Not all properties in Montgomery are on Lake Conroe, but Sonrisa Ranch at 25040 Gay Lake Road features 287 rolling acres near Sam Houston National Forest and is ag exempt, meaning it could be adapted for cattle, horses or hunting. The two-story, 3,544 square foot home features a spacious front porch and outdoor kitchen, while the massive 125 foot by 40 foot shop has a large roughed in living area.

This property has been listed by Larry Jacobs with Jacobs Properties for $3.8745 million.

100 Benthaven Court is on Benthaven Island. Photo by Lee Beckmann with Miro3D.jpeg

Benthaven Island, an exclusive gated section of Bentwater connected to land by only a bridge, offers unparalleled privacy for the very few homes on this Lake Conroe outpost. Near its tip is this 8,569 square foot traditional home at 100 Benthaven Court that embraces outdoor living to its fullest. Boat and jet ski lifts, an infinity edge saltwater pool with water and fire features, two covered patios, an outdoor kitchen, wine grotto, retractable sun shades and a mosquito-control system make entertaining a piece of cake.

This property has been listed by Julie Hunck Spain with Texas Independence Realty for $2.5 million.



185 Promenade has more than 180 feet of east and south facing water frontage. Photo by Zach Pennington

Enjoy panoramic views of Lake Conroe with this distinctive luxury waterfront home built by Rocky Butler of Tuscany Homes at 185 Promenade in The Estates of Bentwater. Find your perfect spot with three levels of patios and covered decks, an infinity pool, and outdoor spaces that providing dining and seating in a resort-style setting. Architectural details include a double-height foyer with barrel ceiling, a formal dining room with Juliet balcony, a wine grotto with a petrified wood fireplace wall and custom wrought iron door, a luxe media room with wet bar, and a third floor lookout tower with observation deck.

This property has been listed by Constance Stout with Area Pro Group North Lake for $2.49 million.

19996 Crescent Court has lakefront views. Photo by Carl Scott, Houston Real Estate Photography

This stunning Mediterranean style lakefront home at 19996 Crescent Court is located within the Grand Harbor gated community. Three stories and a fourth story cupola offer panoramic lake views from this 8,018 square foot home that has elevator access to all levels. Architectural details include a sunken open concept living room with custom tray ceiling and a pair of built in 50-gallon aquariums, a wine room, a kitchen with a Teppanyaki style grill, Italian-style gas brick pizza oven, a master bath with its own gas fireplace, and a grand theater room with 120 inch built-in screen projector and star lighting. Outdoors find a 55,000 gallon pool with glass tile slide and covered swim up bar, a boat dock and boat lift and two jet ski lifts.

This property has been listed by Lorrie Parker with Keller Williams Advantage Realty for one dollar less than $2 million.

For more information about Montgomery, visit montgomerytexas.gov.