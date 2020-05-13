 
Support us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
A low pressure system near Florida is expected to develop a little by this weekend, but pose little real threat.
A low pressure system near Florida is expected to develop a little by this weekend, but pose little real threat.
National Hurricane Center

Early Signs of Hurricane Season in the Atlantic

Jeff Balke | May 13, 2020 | 4:30am
AA

Hurricane season begins on June 1, but that isn't stopping the tropical Atlantic from heating up in May. A broad surface of low pressure in the Atlantic west of Florida is being given a 50 percent chance of forming into a depression or tropical storm by the National Hurricane Center.

While that is early, obviously, it's not uncommon. There have been 15 seasons in which named storms have formed prior to June 1, including the last four seasons. This, unfortunately, would seem to be the norm at least over the past five years.

Fortunately, it is unlikely the storm would make landfall in the United States, though it could bring some rainy and windy conditions to the Bahamas and Bermuda as it meanders off the East Coast before heading out to sea.

Before you freak out, early-season storms like this one are not predictors of things to come. We remain in a period of elevated storm activity, a cycle that runs between 20 and 40 years. We are roughly 30 years into that cycle. That is more likely the reason we could be headed for an active hurricane season, not this disturbance.

Still, it's a good reminder that hurricane season is just a couple weeks away and it's never too early to be prepared. In this case, you probably don't need to stock up on masks, hand sanitizer and toilet paper, but, you know, it couldn't hurt.

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.