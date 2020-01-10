 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Bagby behind City Hall and in front of Hobby Center will get a facelift over the next two years.EXPAND
Bagby behind City Hall and in front of Hobby Center will get a facelift over the next two years.
Photo by the Downtown Redevelopment District

Houston Gets Ready to Tackle a Makeover for Bagby

Jeff Balke | January 10, 2020 | 7:11am
AA

In 2015, Houston finally installed a dedicated bike lane traversing downtown along Lamar. The stretch of green-painted path runs from Bagby all the way to Discovery Green with further connections to existing hike and bike trails on each end. There have been a few complaints, namely cars illegally parking in the lanes without being ticketed, but for the most part, it has been a success. As a city of drivers who often ignore the city's three-foot rule for giving room to cyclists, the more dedicated space Houston's growing population of riders can have the better.

Which is why the announcement recently that the Downtown Redevelopment Authority will expand Bagby Street with bike lanes along with beautification is yet another win for bike riders. The changes include a full two-lane bike path and expanded sidewalk space for pedestrians.

"Bagby Street is a gateway to Houston City Hall and should be an attractive, mobility-friendly route into downtown," Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a statement. "The improvement project will greatly enhance quality of life by providing more accessible walkways and safer bike lanes."

In that same statement, the Mayor admitted there would be some construction to deal with. Bagby borders a number of heavily used attractions including City Hall, the downtown public library, Eleanor Tinsley Park, the Hobby Center and the complex that includes Revention Music Center. It is crisscrossed by the METROrail in two spots and is heavily trafficked during rush hour and events.

Needless to say, the construction will cause some annoyance for drivers and pedestrians until the project is completed in December 2021, just under two years from now. But, such is the price of transit progress in a city finally waking up to the need for more alternatives, particularly in downtown. Construction begins this month.

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >