Houston By the Neighborhood: Upper Kirby is Walkable and Luxurious

Imagine never leaving your neighborhood yet being able to dine at a different restaurant every night of the month. That's one of the bonuses about living in the Upper Kirby market area, with a Walk Score® of 91 and proximity to Pondicheri, Carrabba's, Paulie's, Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, Torchy's Tacos, Chuy's, Giacomo's Cibo e Vino, Kata Robata, El Tiempo Cantina, Grace's, Bellagreen and many, many more.

Luxury and convenience don't come cheap, and buyers can expect to pay as much as $3.65 million for a three bedroom in 2727 Kirby Houston, a luxurious 30-story high-rise condo, or as little as $230,000 for a one-bedroom on Revere that has a lovely view of the dumpsters from its second floor balcony.

A restaurant is always close by when you live in the Upper Kirby market area. Screenshots from HAR.com and Google.com/maps

Experience luxe living with the property at 2727 Kirby Drive, 11K (shown below and at the beginning of this story), with expansive views of the downtown skyline, a semi-private elevator, and a 3,500 bottle wine cellar. The open concept floor plan features a spacious Snaidero kitchen and breakfast nook, a sleek and modern waterfall island crafted from Calcutta gold marble, and limestone flooring. Look out the window down to the seventh floor resort-style pool and decide whether there's an available lounge chair before you head down with towel and sunscreen.

A view of the bedroom at 2727 Kirby Drive, 11K, listed Carlo Chiocchio with Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty. Photo by TK Images

Carlo Chiocchio of Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty, who has the listing for 2727 Kirby Drive, 11K, says it's a buyer's market right now. "These luxury condos once stayed on the market for a month or two but are now lingering for six months or longer and are decreasing their price per square foot due to the rise in competition within the area," says Chiocchio, who sees this pattern in the really high-end listings of $850,000 or more.

"We are seeing the real estate market favor buyers as the number of listings increases and the number of reduced prices increase as well," adds Chiocchio. This three bedroom condo is 6,191 square feet and includes two large balconies and four premium parking spaces. Chiocchio has listed this property at 2727 Kirby for $3.65 million. Walk Score® = 91.

Selina Ponniah, broker/owner with Homewise Realty, LLC, has the listing for 3115 Bammel Lane. Photo by GoodKarrot

High-rise living isn't for everybody; some people have a fear of heights and others have a precious pooch who, when he needs to go, needs to get outside quickly. Selina Ponniah, a broker and owner of Homewise Realty, LLC, has the listing for this two story, three bedroom home at 3115 Bammel Lane. This courtyard conveniently leads to a nearby dog park along a brick-lined path that keeps the mud at bay; there's also a private balcony off the second floor bedroom with artificial turf.

Inside, the home's architecture is warm and inviting, with a dramatic, curved central staircase, a kitchen that features a custom granite island with stove and microwave built in, and a master suite with its own fireplace. Ponniah tells us that the Le Voisinage enclave of homes is within walking distance of St. John's School and Whole Foods, and close to River Oaks Shopping Center and the prestigious River Oaks Country Club. Ponniah has listed the property at 3115 Bammel Lane for $749,000. Walk Score® = 89.

Pelican Builders is developing The Westmore, a new 33 residence mid-rise condominium at 2323 West Main. Rendering by Pelican Builders

Just announced is The Westmore, a new mid-rise at 2323 West Main, east of Kirby. Limited to just 33 residences, it will be the 11th condominium project for developer Pelican Builders. Working with Mirador Group on architecture, they've taken that experience to imbue the residences with everything we really want — high ceilings, spacious windows, hardwood floors and Bosch appliances — while also managing to keep the pricing sensible, at least in comparison to nearby vertical luxury lifestyle properties.

We checked in with Jonathan Babin of Public Content, who tells us that prices at The Westmore start at $960,000, with HOA fees as low as $903. In comparison to the bespoke Giorgetti Houston, which is going up at the northwest corner of Kirby and West Alabama and is 65 percent sold, units there begin at $1.4 million. To learn more about The Westmore and register to be the first to receive a sales presentation, call 713-600-5096 or visit westmorehouston.com. Walk Score® = 91.

Robert Yang, Realtor®, United Heroes Realty LLC, has the listing for 2709 Colquitt. Photo by Pablo Ng

Hello, old friend. Patrons of the arts will instantly recognize Dan Allison's property, where the gallerist/artist welcomed art lovers through his d. m. allison Gallery and, by night, lived in another wing with his highly intelligent and well-behaved dog. Built in 1954 by famed Galveston architect Charles Zwiener, and styled in the fashion of Frank Lloyd Wright with separate living and office areas, the contemporary two bedroom home has lush, mature landscaping in the back yard. This midcentury ranch was trendy and stylish in the '50s, but that roof wasn't designed to stand the test of time. Located in the shadow of Laura Rathe Fine Art, this home is the last property on Colquitt's Gallery Row that hasn't been redeveloped.

The former gallery has been listed by Robert Yang, a Realtor® with United Heroes Realty LLC, and Yang tells us that it's a great investment opportunity. "The property is about 4,950 square feet that the seller planned to build a new house on. The seller has an approved floor plan for a house to be included with the purchase of the property," says Yang. "The property is walking distance to Kirby and Richmond Avenue with numerous restaurants, bars and retail centers." Yang has listed the property at 2709 Colquitt for $774,500. Walk Score® = 91.

To view other properties for sale in the Upper Kirby market area, visit har.com.

To learn more about the Upper Kirby Management District, visit upperkirbydistrict.org.