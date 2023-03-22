Houston Texans Sign Two More Solid Free Agents on Offense

For the last two offseasons, when it's come to free agency, the Houston Texans have been shopping in the dregs of the bargain bin, due in part to a lack of salary cap space left behind by Bill O'Brien and due in part to the dilapidated roster, also left behind by Bill O'Brien. However, now that Nick Caserio has cleaned up the salary cap and hired a head coach people believe in, the Texans have been able to shop in the pricier aisles this offseason.They're not shopping in the high end luxury stores yet, but they are bringing in viable NFL starting caliber players, and that's progress. The trend continued this week, with the signings of former Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz and former Bills running back Devin Singletary to one year contracts. Schultz's deal is worth up to $9 million, according to NFL Network, which first reported his deal. Singletary's deal is worth up to $3.75 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.Let's assign grades to both of these signingsSchultz is one of just four tight ends across the league to amass 50 catches and 500 receiving yards in each of the last three seasons. The other three are Pro Bowlers Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, and T.J. Hockenson. In other words, Schultz has been super productive. His versatility is a perfect scheme fit in the offense that OC Bobby Slowik is likely to run, as Schultz becomes the likely immediate starter for the Texans. Last season, he played under a $10.9 million franchise tag with the Cowboys. This is a tremendous value signing of a player who likely had several options around the league, but chose the Texans. Good signing,, the only thing that could have made it better was a second year on the deal.Over his four year career in Buffalo, Singletary has been durable, consistent, and productive. Over the past three seasons, Singletary was the Bills' lead running back, and has totaled over 950 yards form scrimmage every season of his four year career, including a career high 1,099 yards in 2022. Singletary has been very reliable and available, having played in every regular season and postseason game for the Bills over the past three seasons. In Houston, he will likely serve as a complement to second year running back Dameon Pierce, giving the Texans, potentially, their most potent backfield since Arian Foster was the lead back in 2014.