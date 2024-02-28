Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Election

More Harris County Early Voters Are Opting To Show Up To The Polls

February 28, 2024 4:30AM

More voters are showing up to Harris County's early vote centers to cast their ballots as early voting in the March Primary elections draws to a close later this week.
More voters are showing up to Harris County's early vote centers to cast their ballots as early voting in the March Primary elections draws to a close later this week. Screenshot
The second week of early voting is underway, with over 105,000 Harris County voters already casting their ballots in the March primary elections — and more opting to vote in person than in previous years.

According to the Harris County Clerk’s Office Election Department, roughly 85 percent of all early voters are showing up at one of the county’s 79 early vote centers, and about 14 percent are voting by mail.

This is compared to the 67.9 percent voting in person and 32.2 percent casting their ballots by mail in 2020 — the last presidential election year.

Those eligible for a mail-in ballot include individuals 65 or older, those with a disability, those giving birth within three weeks before or after Election Day, or those expecting to be outside of Harris County.

The March primary elections mark Harris County’s first-ever joint primary elections, meaning that voters will have to decide what primary they are participating in — Democratic or Republican — when casting their ballots either in person or by mail.

Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth said there are more than 100 races for federal, state and local offices. The party primary that voters choose to participate in and where they live will dictate how many races appear on their ballot.

Some of the more competitive contests for Harris County residents include the race for Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg against challenger former prosecutor Sean Teare and for U.S. House District 18 held featuring incumbent U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee going up against former Houston City Council At-Large member Amanda Edwards.

In a press conference at the start of early voting, Hudspeth said that voters can opt to be assisted by poll workers from their party or by either party. Democratic and Republican poll workers will have name tags to indicate which party they are with.

Those early voting in person will notice a change to the former two-page ballot, which now is a one-page ballot thanks to a recent software upgrade. This transition is expected to mitigate the possibility of paper jams and other technical difficulties that stemmed from using the older ballot papers.

For individuals who need to cast their ballots and do not want to wait to do it on Election Day, Tuesday, March 5, early voting continues through Friday, March 1. Harris County’s 79 early vote centers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For those who prefer voting on Election Day, the county’s 545 vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Faith Bugenhagen is on staff as a news reporter for The Houston Press, assigned to cover the Greater-Houston area.

Trending News

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation