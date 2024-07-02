A Letter to the Editor From Herod Elementary Parents on Principal Selection



Dear Editor,



We, the undersigned, are not career politicians. We are real parents of students in HISD. We are moms and dads. We are small business owners, administrators, physicians, nurses, lawyers, scientists, consultants, engineers, educators, project managers, architects, and hard working employees of many of Houston’s well-known companies. We are taxpayers. The state-appointed Superintendent and the Board of Managers have made it clear that they are not listening to us, parents. This was clear on June 18th when we met with HISD leaders about selecting a new principal for our campus, Herod Elementary, after our last principal was abruptly terminated.



Our beloved neighborhood elementary school has now lost our principal and approximately 75% of our teachers. In our meeting with HISD administrators on June 18th we asked to have two parents from the Shared Decision Making Committee (SDMC) on the interview committee to select the principal as outlined in HISD board policy. We were told repeatedly that HISD does not follow that policy. We asked to have two of the remaining teachers from the Shared Decision Making Committee on the interview committee for principal selection as outlined in HISD board policy. Again, we were told repeatedly that the HISD does not follow that policy.



However, no other policy was or has been communicated to us. No one, not parents, existing teachers, or administrators, from Herod Elementary has a direct say in who the next principal will be. This is in direct violation of the Texas Education Code Section 11.251 wherein it states that the board shall establish “campus-level planning and decision-making process that will involve the professional staff of the district, parents, and community members”(Texas Education Code Section 11.251, article b). The current HISD procedures are in direct violation of both HISD published policies and the Texas state education code.



If we cannot trust the state appointed Superintendent and HISD Board of Managers and their administrators to abide by District and State policies, how can we trust them to provide the best education for our children? The lack of communication, lack of transparency and abuse of power must stop. As taxpayers and, more importantly, as parents, we have a right to have a voice in our children’s education.



Signed,

Parents of students of Herod Elementary



Dan and Amanda Walmer

Marko Maksimov and Sara Delclos

Luis Zavala and Navil Aguillon

Kevin and Hannah Villarreal

Ted and Caroline Walker

Carlos and Lisa Fernandez

Shawn and Amanda Shirley

The Fernandes Family

Jarrett and April Lidell

John McWilliams and Meredith Epley McWilliams

Jonathan Flanagan and Lisa Bouchier-Hayes

Ganesh Vijayaraghavan and Kyler Godwin

The Gallevo Family

Sarat Munjuluri and Andrea Randisi

Regi and Judy Nelluvelil

Amma Naki Asare and Amir Jaima

Kyle and Stephanie Kaspar

Robbie and Ashley McDonough

Conor and Natalie Johnston

Jack and Sarah Schnure

Neil and Jennifer Asmussen

Brain Smith and Tanya Meinecke Smith

Matt and Shannon Pedersen

The Daniels Family

Eduardo De La Torre and Michelle Nasser

Esan and Alyssa Savannah

Chinyere and John Eigege

Michael and Amanda Rosenhouse

Bruce and LaTosha Rhone

Coreena Cross

Gabriela Austgen and Cody Moore

Scott and Jayne Kalasinsky

Patricia and Freddy Flores

Dr. Julia and Robert Cope

Clair and Richard Jody

Roxana and Daniel Becker

The Franco Family

Marcela Perez

Kanstantsin and Nastassia Klimianok

Kelsey and Daniel Giltner

Amin and Zehra Madhani

Jonathan and Amy Alonzo

Gustavo Andres and Danielle Ward-Griffin

Sonal Pandya

Aby and Reni Abraham

James Schafer and Jane Lesnick

Jeanine Abuahmad

Rusty and Betty Hanna

Reena Chokshi and Robert Brown

Cecilia and Ramses Sanchez-Lara

Claude and Katharine Jager-Rubinson

Leah Moten

Joshua and Angela Kisner

Jessica and Cesar Del Aguila

Hristijan and Celeste Risteski

Joseline Moreno and Toby Schwebel

Lindsay and Jose Hernandez

The Burnett Family

Atefeh Shaker

Carolina Cortes

Moshe and Andrea Wolfe

Monica Morales

Mark and Rhiannon Collette

Lisa and Shoney Thomas

Marcella Corbins

The Mendez Family

Keith and Catherine Hernandez

James and Rochelle Cabe

Stephanie Chavez and Luis Rivera

Aracely Espinal and Leonardo Arellano

Gabriela Gonzalez

Keith and Jawanza Hampton

Daniel Krohn and Sandra Parada

Elizabeth Rojas and Gustavo Reyna