Houston Astros Have Dominated the MLB All Star Game Since 2017

2017 (6 selections): 2B Jose Altuve, OF George Springer, SS Carlos Correa, RP Chris Devenski, SP Dallas Kuechel, SP Lance McCullers



2018 (6 selections): 2B Jose Altuve, 3B Alex Bregman, OF George Springer, SP Gerrit Cole, SP Charlie Morton, SP Justin Verlander



2019 (6 selections): OF George Springer, 3B Alex Bregman, OF Michael Brantley, SP Justin Verlander, SP Gerrit Cole, RP Ryan Pressly



2020: COVID season, no All Star Game



2021 (4 selections): 2B Jose Altuve, SS Carlos Correa, OF Michael Brantley, RP Ryan Pressly



2022 (5 selections): 2B Jose Altuve, SP Justin Verlander, DH Yordan Alvarez, OF Kyle Tucker, SP Framber Valdez



Altuve - 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022

Verlander - 2018, 2019, 2022

Springer - 2017, 2018, 2019

Cole - 2018, 2019

Bregman - 2018, 2019

Brantley - 2019, 2021

Pressly - 2019, 2021

Correa - 2017, 2021

Devenski - 2017

Keuchel - 2017

McCullers - 2017

Morton - 2018

Alvarez - 2022

Tucker - 2022

Valdez - 2022



The Houston Astros of the last five years have generated one of the most dominant multi-year windows in MLB history, averaging over 101 wins in the four non-COVID seasons since 2017. This year, they're on pace for another 107 wins. It's been THE most dominant run for any sports team in the history of this city. On either of these takes, there can be no debate.So, here in Houston, we don't have to hash out the greatness of the Astros. We know they're great. Instead, we just sit around and find measurements and accomplishments that remind the world that the Astros are not be messed with, and that it has been that way for a while and will be that way for the foreseeable future. Win totals are one way to do that, but tabulating the team's representation at the MLB All Star Game is certainly another way.This past weekend, as we outlined on Monday , we got confirmation that five more Houston Astros would be headed to the Midsummer Classic — Jose Altuve (starting at second base for the fifth time in his career), outfielder/DH Yordan Alvarez, outfielder Kyle Tucker, and starting pitchers Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez.Those five selections give the Astros an MLB-leading 27 All Star selections since 2017, the beginning of the Astros' run as the best run franchise in the sport. The next closest team is the Los Angeles Dodgers (and their astronomical payroll) with 19 All Star selections. Here is the year by year breakdown:While the raw gap in the number of All Stars between the Astros and the rest of baseball is, unto itself, very impressive, it's the makeup of the 27 All Star selections over the last five All Star Games that makes the accomplishment even more noteworthy. First, the Astros have accumulated those 27 selections across 15 different individual players, not via a half dozen stars making it every year. Here is the list by player:The most decorated of the bunch is Altuve, with four All Star designations. From there, Springer and Verlander both have three, and there are no other players with more than two. That's the sign of a diverse, deep roster. It's the opposite of a team like, say, the Angels, whose All Star nods are largely attributed to just Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani over the last several years.Next, the interesting thing about this list is that the Astros have acquired these players in any number of ways. They're not all just high draft picks taken during the tanking years of 2011 through 2014. Some are free agency signings, some came in via trade, and a few were in the system before former GM Jeff Luhnow arrived in 2011. Here is the breakdown:Altuve, Keuchel, SpringerCorrea, McCullers, Bregman, TuckerDevenski, Verlander, Cole, Pressly, AlvarezValdezMorton, BrantleyThe challenge for current GM James Click will be to match the resourcefulness of Luhnow to keep the pipeline of All Stars flowing for the next several years, so that we can keep citing fun stats like these abut the dominance of our favorite baseball team.