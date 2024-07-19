Houston Astros Release 2025 Schedule, Open at Home vs Mets

To wit, MLB released its 2025 schedule on Thursday, with the calendar all to themselves, to no fanfare, with no TV coverage of it. For Astro fans, it was an email from the team unveiling the schedule. YIPPEE! Anyway, I am actually very excited about the unveiling of the schedule! If you haven't seen it yet, here you go:
The opening week is a little weird
Opening Day in MLB is still something that they generally do better than the other sports. It is still sacred. The Astros will open at home, once again. Whereas last season they opened at home against the Yankees, in 2025 they will open against New York's other team, the Mets. That's followed up by a series with the San Francisco Giants. Two series against National League teams to being the season feels a little strange, and lacking in juice.
The Astros will be the opponent for the Minnesota Twins in the Twins' home opening series
I realize this is something that may only matter to me, but I had major issues with some Twins fans last week when i visited there for the Astros' series with the Twins:
Needless to say, I will be there.
A PSA for you assholes that think it’s fun to cheer Jose Altuve getting beaned pic.twitter.com/FqheTmhL3B— Sean Pendergast (@SeanTPendergast) July 6, 2024
Trips to Sacramento in June and September to face the Drifter A’s
The A's will be moving out of Oakland this offseason, as they continue their trek toward Las Vegas later this decade. The plan is to have them play in Sacramento in a minor league ballpark, with no city designation. They will just be "The Athletics." Yes, it's weird as hell. However, if you've never been to Sacramento, June and September will provide the ideal time to cross it off your bucket list, as the Astros travel there to face the A's
Want to celebrate 4th of July weekend? Head to Los Angeles!
We love America, and we hate the Dodgers! What better dynamic than to head to Los Angeles for 4th of July weekend. and a series with the Dodgers?
Between August 1 and mid-September, the schedule is a bear
In baseball, the pennant race begins to really heat up in August, after the trade deadline has come and gone. Beginning August 1, the Astros embark on a 41 game period where they play 25 games on the road, and those 25 games are separated into two 9-game road trips and a 7-game road trip. That will be a real test. But then....
After September 15, IT IS ON!
From September 15 on, the Astros finish their season playing division foes the rest of the way, with one series each against the Rangers (home), Mariners (home), A's (Sacramento!), and Angels (road).
