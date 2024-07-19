Houston Astros Release 2025 Schedule, Open at Home vs Mets

A PSA for you assholes that think it’s fun to cheer Jose Altuve getting beaned pic.twitter.com/FqheTmhL3B — Sean Pendergast (@SeanTPendergast) July 6, 2024

Someday, Major League Baseball will figure out what the National Football League has already figured out — if your fans are engaged, you can turn almost anything into a really big deal. The NFL has practically turned the schedule release into a national holiday. MLB? Not so much.To wit, MLB released its 2025 schedule on Thursday, with the calendar all to themselves, to no fanfare, with no TV coverage of it. For Astro fans, it was an email from the team unveiling the schedule. YIPPEE! Anyway, I am actually very excited about the unveiling of the schedule! If you haven't seen it yet, here you go:Okay, a few observations on what will hopefully be the defense of the Astros' third World Series championship in team history. Dare to dream!Opening Day in MLB is still something that they generally do better than the other sports. It is still sacred. The Astros will open at home, once again. Whereas last season they opened at home against the Yankees, in 2025 they will open against New York's other team, the Mets. That's followed up by a series with the San Francisco Giants. Two series against National League teams to being the season feels a little strange, and lacking in juice.I realize this is something that may only matter to me, but I had major issues with some Twins fans last week when i visited there for the Astros' series with the Twins:Needless to say, I will be there.The A's will be moving out of Oakland this offseason, as they continue their trek toward Las Vegas later this decade. The plan is to have them play in Sacramento in a minor league ballpark, with no city designation. They will just be "The Athletics." Yes, it's weird as hell. However, if you've never been to Sacramento, June and September will provide the ideal time to cross it off your bucket list, as the Astros travel there to face the A'sWe love America, and we hate the Dodgers! What better dynamic than to head to Los Angeles for 4th of July weekend. and a series with the Dodgers?In baseball, the pennant race begins to really heat up in August, after the trade deadline has come and gone. Beginning August 1, the Astros embark on a 41 game period where they play 25 games on the road, and those 25 games are separated into two 9-game road trips and a 7-game road trip. That will be a real test. But then....From September 15 on, the Astros finish their season playing division foes the rest of the way, with one series each against the Rangers (home), Mariners (home), A's (Sacramento!), and Angels (road).