Four Observations From Houston Astros Spring Training

More than any spring training in recent memory, this spring's six week lead up to the MLB regular season is under some intense scrutiny, largely due to a massive overhaul of the game's rulebook, a sea change intended to speed up the game and create more action, with the ultimate goal of growing the game's younger audience.The young crowd seems to like their sports a little faster and a little more action packed than us old folks weened on the glacial pace of America's pastime the last century or so. I'm cool with it. If you're not changing and evolving, then you're dying, and I don't want baseball (or myself, for that matter) to die anytime soon.Fortunately, if I am on the cusp of my demise, I finally got a chance to attend Houston Astros' spring training this week in West Palm Beach, Florida! It was everything I hoped it would be and more, as the environment in Florida at the games is very laid back, and you get just enough of a taste of the regular starters to satisfy your baseball appetite.Amidst the first few days of observing our defending World Series champions, the effect of the new rules was definitely front and center. Here are a few observations from my first couple days at games in Florida:If you haven't seen the new pitch clock rules, then here you go — basically pitchers have 15 seconds between pitches with the bases empty and 20 seconds with men on base. If they fail to do so, the batter gets a ball added to the count. Similarly, hitters must be alert and in the batter's box with no less than eight seconds left on the pitch clock. Failure to do so results in a strike.The idea here is to pick up the pace of the game. In the minor leagues, where they've had a pitch clock for multiple seasons at various levels, it's chopped off nearly a half hour per game. I can tell you, having taken in a few games now, the effect is real! The pace is quicker, the energy level is higher, and at its very basic level, the games are indeed shorter. The Astros Monday game, my first game of the week, was 2 hours and 19 minutes long. Their shortest game in 2022 was 2 hours and 27 minutes long.Now, if we are looking at the direct effect on specific players, the pitch clock does bring some concerns. Chief among them on the Astros would be any hitter who has a lengthy routine in between pitches. Looking at you, Jose Altuve!Altuve started at second base on Monday and batted three times. he struck out all three times, which was not good, but what stood out was just how rushed his routine in between pitches felt. Between pitches, Altuve likes to step out of the box, adjust his gloves and execute various other fidgets. With only seven seconds, he was staying in the box and getting in a fraction of the normal amount of fidgets. I'm sure he will adjust, but the first day under the new rules was a little uncomfortable.On the other end of the performance spectrum for "players impacted by the new rules," starting pitcher Luis Garcia made his first appearance under the new rules. The implementation of the pitch clock means that Garcia's "rock the baby" delivery would need to be tweaked as his multi-step approach technically blurs the line of went to begin the clock each pitch. Well, maybe Garcia should have trimmed down his delivery a long time ago, at least based on his first outing. On Tuesday, against the top of the Mets' order, Garcia threw two innings, gave up one hit, and struck out four. He looked really good.One of the big wild cards at Astros spring training is starting pitcher Forrest Whitley, the team's first round draft pick all the way back in 2016. Through that time, Whitley has dealt with a myriad of potholes, from suspensions to surgeries, but he keeps on grinding. He is finally healthy for a spring training for the first time in years, and on Monday, despite giving up a couple runs in two innings, he felt good and located his pitches pretty well. Whitley seemed happy in the postgame media session:The Astros play spring training games for a few more weeks in Florida, before returning to Houston to open the season on March 30 at Minute Maid Park against the Chicago White Sox.