Houston Bucket List Part 9 - Buildings, Beer and Buffalo Bayou Park

Before this magnificent sprawling urban park opened, Buffalo Bayou and its surroundings were largely considered an eyesore, an annoyance or both. Now, it is one of the city's best features. Meandering along the winding bayou west of downtown, it is a great place for walking, biking or just hanging out. It's another example of a city that routinely turns trash into treasure.We all love H-E-B, but when you want to cook like many of Houston's ethnic restaurants, you might need something different. From Asian chain H-Mart to Latin options at La Michocana or Fiesta to Middle Eastern cuisine at Phoenicia; or any of the myriad number of small grocers and specialties stores across the city, if you need to find it, someone here has it.The light inside the lovely Julia Ideson building in downtown Houston adjacent to the library's main campus is enough to draw you inside. In fact, this was the city's first library from when it was built in 1926 until 1976. That would honestly be enough to make this worth a visit, but it also happens to house a fascinating store of Texas history books and the largest historical photo repository in the city in the basement.As beloved as the Astrodome was and is, Minute Maid Park is a spectacular ballpark and it's understandable why the Astros wanted to find their home there. Constructed around the historic Union Station (we still wish The Ballpark at Union Station was the stadium's official name), it is a finely crafted monument to our nation's pastime. For a more intimate look, take one of the regularly scheduled tours taking you from the upper deck to the dugout. Oh, and it might be worth a game — the Astros are pretty good.For some, this may sound like a nightmare. A mall at Christmas could be the very last place some of you ever want to find yourselves. But the bustling shoppers combined with the giant tree and skating rink can make even Houston feel like a bit of a fantastical winter wonderland. Plus, the extreme diversity of the people visiting makes people watching an absolute must. Grab a drink at The Daily Grill and watch the world go by. Just be sure to take an Uber to avoid parking.Independent beer makers have spawned craft breweries in Houston much the way they have in other cities. But, here, St. Arnold's is the granddaddy of them all. Their now sizable footprint just north of downtown has a huge beer garden with events, tours, food and, naturally, plenty of brew.The former air traffic tower at the end of the Hobby Airport tangle of runways sat in disrepair for years. The fascinating structure housed quarters for weary pilots along with the control tower for Houston's first airport. But after major renovations, it has become one of the city's best examples of art deco design. Now a museum and events venue, it's absolutely gorgeous on the inside with tons of airport memorabilia to check out.Houston has some of the finest museums in the country but perhaps none as well regarded as the Menil Collection. Filled with modern art, particularly surrealist masters, it is an incredible collection of some of the finest art in this part of the country. Additionally, the grounds are essentially a park with the Rothko Chapel, the artist's monument to minimalism, next door.When you read this, your thoughts might immediately turn to Lakewood. And, yes, the Osteen's palace (and former sports arena) is certainly on the list. But Houston is so radically diverse, it isn't tough to find some pretty sizable churches of all stripes. Antioch Missionary Baptist Church's stunning architecture and historic nature may fit the bill. Or maybe Congregation Beth Yeshurun, ISKON Hare Krishna temple, Jade Buddha temple or the Al-Noor Mosque. Whatever your religion, like Texas itself, we have a big solution.You'll forgive us if we defer to those who actually like to run, but we will happily cheer on anyone will to take on that task, even if it is the dead of winter. We'll try not to look too happy in our chairs with our warm coffee when you run by exhausted, as long as you don't judge us too harshly for our poor life choices.