Houston Texans 2024 Training Camp Report, Practice No. 3

The Houston Texans conducted their third practice of their 2024 training camp on Saturday at the Methodist Training Center. Aesthetically and meteorologically, it looked and felt almost identical to the first two practices. The team worked out in shorts and helmets with no pads, and the weather was unseasonably cool for most of the session.The team will have an off day on Sunday (or at the very least, they won't be conducting a practice, as there ma be film work or gym work), and then resume practice outdoors on Monday. Tuesday will be the first day that fans have a chance to observe the team. With that said, here are observations and notes from Saturday's practice:In the past, coordinator hires by the Texans have been very hit or miss. Some were very easy to support and follow with great enthusiasm (Wade Phillips, Romeo Crennel). Others evoked very much a "WTF" reaction after many pressers (Tim Kelly, Pep Hamilton, and Frank Bush come to mind). This current group is the perfect mix of acumen, energy, and personality.On Saturday, OC Bobby Slowik was answering questions like a guy who'd been through a round of head coaching interviews, citing many "big picture" areas (team identity, culture) that he was self evaluating, as opposed to tactical things like play calling. DC Matt Burke had some insightful takes on the offenses and defenses for THIS particular Texans team tactically collaborating more after plays and outside practice than the average team.Then, there was the star of Saturday's press conferences, special teams coordinator Frank Ross, who was excellent in illustrating just how much unknown there is with the new kickoff rule and citing how much trial and error there remains to experience before determining how to optimally defend the play, and execute on the return side:The Texans worked almost as much on kickoff return activity as they did 11-on11 offense and defense on Saturday. They are repping a TON of skill guys in the returner spot right now, and at the same time, cycling through various players and body types blocking and tackling. It's been very interesting to watch without pads, but with actual blocking and quasi-tackling next week in pads, it's about to get even more intriguing.Laremy Tunsil remained out from practice on Saturday, as he recovers from a scope of the injured knee with which he played for most of 2023. He worked out on the side field, once again. In his place, the Texans have been giving rookie Blake Fisher all of the reps at left tackle with the first unit. It's translated into a steady and evident progression for Fisher, which generates optimism about the kid's future, with some smattering of plays that remind everyone "Oh right, he is a rookie, and he is going against Will Anderson."Anderson has had his fair share of plays where he has, quite frankly, overwhelmed Fisher throughout minicamp and this training camp. However, this is GREAT experience for Fisher, who the team is clearly grooming for the swing tackle spot in 2024, and possibly a starting role down the line. This is how the team can maximize its second round pick investment in Fisher in the short term, actually making Tunsil's absence a somewhat positive thing.Christian Harris did not practice again on Saturday, and again he wasn't even out at practice. As I said in my Friday report, the folks I've talked to have indicated it's not a major deal. I just wonder how many practices we go without seeing Harris before we, in the media, start to make it a big deal. He's not on any injury list, so this is certainly not the norm.* RB How Mixon had a veteran's day off on Saturday. Dameon Pierce to the lion's share of the carries with the first team, and he is very clearly the number two back behind Mixon. Pierce continues to look like he is getting back to being a relevant member of the offense in 2024.* On Saturday, there seemed to be a concerted effort to get Stefon Diggs the football, and he did not disappoint. On one play, Diggs caught a crossing route, and instead of continuing to run with the ball in his hands in the direction he was moving, he caught the ball, stopped on a dime, and took off into open space the opposite direction. It was impressive, and par for the course on how Diggs has looked so far.* The play of the day on Saturday was an absolutely beautiful deep ball from Davis Mills, who had a good day on Saturday, to John Metchie III for a touchdown. Metchie beat CB Mike Ford on the play. It was an up and down day for Metchie, who had a couple of bad drops during team drills, as well.* Derek Stingley had a couple nice pass break ups, and continues to look primed for a season where, if healthy, he could in line for a huge contract extension in 2025.* When the Texans let punter Cam Johnston walk in free agency, I was a bit concerned, as Johnston was one of the best players on the Texans at his job for the three seasons he'd been here. It appears that the Texans may have actually upgraded at that spot, though, with former Chiefs Pro Bowler Tommy Townsend. Townsend's hang time has been absurd throughout camp, and punting mostly indoors this season, he could be primed for a return to Pro Bowl status.