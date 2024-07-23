Houston Texans Roster Improvement Evident in ESPN Top 10 Positional Rankings

HONORABLE MENTIONS

A someone who has watched every snap of the Houston Texans this training camp, and watched whatever the team will allow us to watch during the OTAs and minicamps in May and June, it is very easy to see that this is an extremely talented football team, far more talented than, say, two years ago, and in a different universe than the team the Texans fielded three years ago.Around the league, many experts view the Texans as one of the eight to ten best teams in football. The roster is widely thought to be, perhaps, the best when it comes to long term success, with C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson leading the way for the younger players. How exactly, though, do people in the know, like executives, coaches, and scouts, feel the Texans stack up?Thankfully, ESPN.com goes through an exercise each year that tells us just that, as they compile ballots from 80 or so prominent league execs, coaches, and scouts, to deliver a top 10 list for each position in the league. Last season, the Texans had one player, left tackle Laremy Tunsil, make the list at his position, which stands to reason for a team coming off a 3-13-1 campaign.Having just won the division and gone 10-7, though, 2024 is a way different story, as the Texans placed six players in the top 10 at his position, and several more garnering honorable mention. Here is the summary, with the overall ranking, along with what the player's highest vote placement and lowest vote placement were:That's a total of ten players who are thought to be anywhere from above average to outright elite. I would expect no fewer than four, if not all six of the players who cracked the top ten at their position to remain in the top ten next season, with Stroud and Stingley having a great chance at ascending into the top five. Of the honorable mentions, I see Anderson as a near lock to leap into the top ten, with Collins having a chance, as well.In short, this is a fantastic time to be a fan of the Houston Texans.