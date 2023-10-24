Houston Texans Power Ranking of Injured Players Set to Return

Perhaps more than any other sport, in the National Football League, a team's roster is a very fluid "organism." Due to the sheer number of players, along with the high rate of injuries, there are several moving parts every week when it comes to a team's roster composition.Through the first half of the season, teams can still make trades, so that's one other area to factor in, but by this time next week, the trade deadline will be on the cusp of expiration. The deadline is next Tuesday afternoon. After that, team's can pick up players off the street, or hope to have some injured bodies return to action.I don't know how active the Houston Texans will be at the trade deadline. I do think that, if they are active, it will be in acquiring players, not selling off pieces. In a topsy turvy AFC, the Texans still have a chance to make a little noise. They should be getting a few of their injured back very soon, so let's rank the injured players in order of importance for each of their healthy returns:Heck has been in street clothes all season long, throughout training camp and into the regular season with a foot injury. The Texans are in the middle of the five week window during which they can activate Heck's three week practice window. From there, they would need to decide whether to return him to the active roster. All signs have pointed toward a return at some point, and any depth along the offensive line helps. It's a shame for Heck, who is in the final season of his rookie deal, as Tytus Howard's injury would have likely meant Heck starting at right tackle where George Want has been starting thus far this season.Thomas broke his hand in the win over Jacksonville back in Week 3. He has not gone to injured reserve since the injury, but instead has remained on the active roster and has been largely limited until recently. Despite returning to fulll practice the week of the Saints game, Thomas remained inactive. When he's been on the field the last couple seasons, Thomas has been a better than average slot corner. His return would allow the Texans to return Jimmie Ward to his natural safety position.Ridgeway suffered a calf injury in Week 1 against the Ravens, and has been on injured reserve since then. While Ridgeway has been out, the run defense has solidified, so getting Ridgeway back should strengthen an improving unit. There play at defensive tackle overall has not been great, so Ridgeway, who is the biggest of the interior defensive line group, should find himself right back in the rotation.The rookie Scruggs was on track to start at center for the Texans in Week 1, but a hamstring injury suffered toward the end of training camp sent him to the injured reserve. Oddly enough, it's a fellow rookie, sixth round pick Jarrett Patterson, who's stepped in and done a nice job at center in Scruggs' absence. It appears as though Scruggs should return this week for the Carolina game, so perhaps he takes over at center or maybe slides to left guard. Either way, Scruggs' return could pave the way for Tytus Howard, who's been playing left guard the last two weeks, to return to his natural right tackle spot.This is certainly the most frustrating of all the injuries, as Stingley, who was already an injury waiting to happen his last two seasons at LSU, has now had hamstring issues his first two years in the NFL. That said, when he's been on the field this season, Stingley appeared to be coming into his own in DeMeco Ryans' defense. The pass defense has already been solid, but getting a talent like Stingley back could take the secondary to another level.