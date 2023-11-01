Houston Texans Make No Moves at NFL Trade Deadline

Over the last week to ten days, one big question that Houston Texans fans had was "How will the Texans treat the trade deadline? Will they be buyers or sellers?" The fact that there was any question to the matter shows how far they've come in less than one season, as the last two years they were clearly content to deal players for picks.My thought heading into last weekend was that the result of the game against the Carolina Panthers would be a big factor in deterring what direction Nick Caserio and DeMeco Ryans would go in continuing to shape this roster. Win the game (which they didn't), and maybe at 4-3, there's a feeling that a playoff run is afoot. Lose the game (BINGO), and perhaps picking up a draft pick or tow for a veteran player makes sense.In the end, one game probably shouldn't be given as much weight as I was applying, because the Texans chose neither of my approaches to Tuesday's 3 p.m. trade deadline — they chose to do nothing.To be clear, I'm fine with that. Sure, they probably could have used a body on the offensive line, and certainly the recent spate of injuries to the tight end room might have made getting one more in the building a priority, but in general, I'm fine with hanging onto what picks they have for next spring's draft.Honestly, the biggest indicator of the standings purgatory that the Texans find themselves in now is the fact that there were very few rumors and practical no wild speculation about where the Texans fit into the trade deadline tapestry, either as a buyer or a seller.The most discussed topic regarding the Texans and the trade deadline only grew legs in Sunday, after Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles tendon, knocking him out for the rest of this season. That injury led many folks to wondering if the Vikings would pick up the phone, call Caserio, and try to pry either Case Keenum or Davis Mills from the Texans to be their new starting quarterback. The Vikings wound up heading for Arizona's Joshua Dobbs.There weren't even really any huge names on the move for this deadline, and that's likely a function of the parity in the NFL this season. In the AFC, in particular, there are four teams with 4 wins, and six teams with 3 wins, through Week 8. There are just too many teams thinking they can make a playoff run, and thus, very few sellersThe biggest ones on Tuesday both involved the Washington Commanders, as they traded both of their premier pass rushers, sending Chase Young to the 49ers and Montez Sweat to the Bears. The Texans could have used either of those players, for sure. However, it would appear that, at the poker table that is the 2023 NFL season, Nick Caserio will stand pat with the hand he is dealt.Thankfully, unlike previous years, after eight weeks, the Texans franchise is not ready to fold.