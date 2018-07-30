Weather Week: Rain Chances Should Bring Slightly Cooler Temps This Week

As we have seen over the last couple weeks, it has been hot outside. Combined with very little if any precipitation and high humidity, heat indexes have approached (and sometimes even eclipsed) 110 degrees. Additionally, nearly every day has had an ozone alert attached to it thanks to virtually no breeze and increased airborne particulates — some dust and pollen and some smog and other pollutants.

The sun may be shining, but it's generally far more pleasant inside than outside, unless you are in the pool.

The heat will persist this week, but it will moderate slightly as a front moves into the region. We should also see our first decent rain chances in a couple weeks.