Houston's 10 Biggest Sports Stories of 2023

It's been a pretty crazy Houston sports year that saw the Astros one home win away from the World Series, a massive draft day for the Houston Texans that has resulted in big wins on the field, and so many hirings and firings, Indeed is jealous. It was also a year relatively free of off-the-field controversy, thankfully.The results, like most years, have been mixed. Let's take a look.After finally entering a big time conference, the Coogs fell flat under Holgorsen going just 4-8, their third losing season of five total with the coach at the helm. The powers that be at UH had seen enough and decided to make a change. It didn't help that the program ranked 101 in recruiting, particularly galling considering their move to the Big 12. They eventually tapped Tulane coach Willie Fritz as their new head man, someone with a proven track record at smaller schools and, most importantly, a well respected recruiter.Seemingly out of nowhere, the Dynamo were back in 2023 after what felt like — and, in fact, actually was — years of futility. With a new coach and a host of sweeping changes on the pitch, the Dynamo finished third in the Western Conference and made it all the way to the semifinals before being knocked off by Los Angeles FC. It was a rousing and unexpected season for Houston's MLS representative, and hopefully a sign of positive things to come after some really dismal times for the franchise.It had been a while since the Rockets signed anyone of significance in an offseason, but 2023 saw them target the best free agent point guard on the market and a defensive-minded wing to help transform a young, flailing franchise. So far, so good. VanVleet has been as advertised with outstanding leadership skills to go with his excellent play on both ends of the floor. Brooks has added a toughness this team has lacked over the last three awful seasons. It has reshaped the team and led to an already promising start to the season.For decades college basketball fans in Houston pined away for the days of Phi Slama Jama when the UH Cougars dominated the NCAA. Since the hiring of Kelvin Sampson, they have come very close to reproducing those early '80s successes including reaching the sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament for the fourth straight time. They would lose to Miami, a team that would go on to the Final Four, notably held in Houston, but they continued their run as one of the teams to beat in college basketball.The Astros have thrown 16 no hitters in their franchise history, but none by a lefty until 2023. Having just traded for Justin Verlander to bring their ace back to Houston after half a season with the Mets, Astros management saw Valdez put together a masterful 93-pitch effort, facing the minimum and only walking a single batter. While he certainly had his ups and downs all season, Valdez emerged as the team's ace early on and proved it with his efficient no-no over the Cleveland Guardians.You don't transform your entire NFL franchise on one day (well, maybe you do - see below), but GM Nick Caserio and the Texans certainly gave it a shot. After failing to get the No. 1 pick in the draft thanks to what seemed like an ill-timed win to end the 2022-23 season, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud fell to them at number two. Then, they made a huge trade to move up to number three and take Alabama linebacker Will Anderson, Jr. Stroud has been one of the best young QBs in the NFL and Anderson has already flashed signs of his dominance to come.What was expected to be a cake walk in the AL West yet again turned into a dogfight thanks to some injuries to the Astros and some impressive play from both the Mariners and eventual champion Rangers. Still, it came down to the final days of the year when the Astros went from likely Wild Card entrants into the playoffs to division winners as Texas crumbled and Seattle was eliminated. The Stros would go on to their seventh straight ALCS and, unable to win a single game at home, would be eliminated by the Rangers.After three of the worst seasons in Rockets history, it was clear a change was in order. Former coach Stephen Silas was hired to manage a team full of veterans like James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Instead, he got a bunch of teenagers. It wasn't fair, but his shortcomings as a guide for his young charges was evident. Now, as the Rockets entered what they openly call "phase two," they hired perhaps the hottest coaching prospect in the NBA in Udoka. A tough-minded guy who preaches accountability, Udoka was fresh off a year of not coaching after being suspended by the Celtics for an inappropriate relationship with a member of their front office. Mistakes off the court aside, he seems to have been the right fit for the Rockets thus far and routine fourth quarter benching of young players who aren't doing their jobs has demonstrated his trademark toughness.It's tough to replace a legend. Baker, in many ways, helped to save the franchise, taking over after the sign stealing scandal cost former manager A.J. Hinch his job (and former GM Jeff Lunhow potentially his career). He brought a steady, respected voice and helped lead the ball club to a second title. But, at 74, it was clear the baseball icon was ready to move on — and the Astros were as well. Enter Joe Espada, the team's bench coach and expected heir apparent to Baker. Not only does the move bring continuity to a team that is already very good, but most believe Espada will breathe some youthful life into the franchise as it struggles to bridge the gap between what has been and what is to come.It is difficult to overstate the change that has been brought about by the hiring of the Texans former middle linebacker. Ryans' resume as one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL was solidified and it was widely expected he would become a first-time head coach in 2023, but the idea that he might come back to Houston to shepherd a franchise that had been just awful for so long was unimaginable. Yet, it happened. Ryans has done nothing short of completely alter the entire culture of the organization, never mind bring hope back to a fan base that had nearly abandoned the team altogether. It was a generational hire and the best move the Texans have made perhaps ever.