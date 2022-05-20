Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Breaking News

Galleria High Rise Offices Target of IRS Criminal Investigators Friday [UPDATED]

May 20, 2022 4:50PM

Offices at 3009 Post Oak Boulevard.
Offices at 3009 Post Oak Boulevard. Photo by Daniel Kramer

A high rise building in the Galleria area was the scene of an IRS raid Friday and while investigators weren't disclosing information about precisely who they were looking at, the building includes the companies: alliantgroup, Nortex Corporation and Bank of Texas.

Fox News reported that agents with the IRS Criminal Investigation Unit arrived at the building at 10 a.m. The office is located at 3009 Post Oak Boulevard.

The Houston Press contacted the IRS and was told its request for more information was passed on to the Criminal Investigation unit. We will update once we receive a reply.  Christian Venheuizen, public affairs officer with the Houston Field Office of the IRS Office of Criminal Investigation got back to us with this official statement:

"IRS Criminal Investigation is conducting a court-authorized operation."

He explained that his office investigates a number of different crimes with a primary mission of investigating crimes that fall under the Internal Revenue Code. Because they are also charged with protecting taxpayer information, he said he could not disclose anything else while the case was ongoing.

It is unknown whether the investigation is into any of the companies in that building or clients of any of those companies. 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.
Contact: Margaret Downing

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation