Galleria High Rise Offices Target of IRS Criminal Investigators Friday [UPDATED]

A high rise building in the Galleria area was the scene of an IRS raid Friday and while investigators weren't disclosing information about precisely who they were looking at, the building includes the companies: alliantgroup, Nortex Corporation and Bank of Texas.
Fox News reported that agents with the IRS Criminal Investigation Unit arrived at the building at 10 a.m. The office is located at 3009 Post Oak Boulevard.
The Houston Press contacted the IRS and was told its request for more information was passed on to the Criminal Investigation unit.
"IRS Criminal Investigation is conducting a court-authorized operation."
He explained that his office investigates a number of different crimes with a primary mission of investigating crimes that fall under the Internal Revenue Code. Because they are also charged with protecting taxpayer information, he said he could not disclose anything else while the case was ongoing.
It is unknown whether the investigation is into any of the companies in that building or clients of any of those companies.