Why QAnon Thinks Trump Will Be Inaugurated on March 4

Did your butthole finally unclench on January 20 when Joe Biden said the words “so help me, God,” and was formally sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. Well, don’t get too comfortable because according to QAnon he only has until March 4 before Donald Trump comes storming out Florida like a surprise entry in the Royal Rumble to Make America Great Again… Again.

Here’s the latest conspiracy theory, which is actually a pretty old one. According to some conspiracy theorists, Biden has not taken control of the country at all. What he is president of is a fictitious corporate entity called the United States which we have all been duped into funding for the past century or so.

Michele Anne Tittler is one of the most prominent QAnon voices. She laid out the whole thing in a recent Tik Tok.

A peaceful transition is coming. Trump will not be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in January 20. Trump will take office as the 19th President of the United States on March 4 under the restored republic. Let me explain. You believe you live in a nation called the United States of America. This nation hasn’t existed since 1871 when this country ceased to be a nation and became a corporation belonging to the City of London. Every time you see an American flag with a gold fringe attached to it, it represents the corporation, not the country. This is the reason you can never make progress financially. This is why the law always seems to be against the average citizen while the rich and the elite literally get away with murder and worse things. If Biden, Harris, Pence, Pelosi, etc. are arrested for their crimes before January 20, there will be no one to assume the presidency. Since Trump has not been certified as the presidential winner by congress, he cannot remain president. If there is no president on January 20, the corporation known as the United States of America will be dissolved. The military will then become the guardians of a nation during the transition. People will then have irrefutable proof that the election was stolen by foreign entities and that Trump was chosen by a landslide. Trump then assumes the presidency as the 19th President of the United States. The last president elected before American became a corporation as Ulysses S. Grant. Republic restored.



I cannot stress enough how goddamn eerie Tittler’s voice gets when she reaches the word “dissolved” in the above speech. The idea that America will be ended in favor of a military dictatorship gives her such a warm, fuzzy feeling that she sounds as if she is in the throes of profound religious ecstasy.

So, what the hell are these goonybirds talking about? As QAnon deals with the disappointment of Biden’s ascension into power, they are floundering. Thanks to the power of the Godwin Hole, their conspiracy is drawing in as many other fringe extremist beliefs as possible in order to maintain the mass necessary to exist.

Specifically, the March 4 argument is borrowed from the Sovereign Citizen movement, one of the most violent and dangerous of the fringe right groups in America. Descended from the Posse Comitatus movement in the ‘80s, members believe that the United States only exists as a legal fiction. They use idiosyncratic readings of the Declarations of Independence and the Constitution to somehow prove that the government is only able to rule due to a mythical contract with each citizen. Have you ever seen someone fold money to prove that there were hidden messages revealing the 9/11 attacks? It’s the militia version of that.

The main upside for Sovereign Citizens is that they believe they don’t have to do things like pay taxes, follow gun laws, obey traffic regulations, or respect things like the age of consent because they have “revoked” their contract with the corporation. This often leads to violent and deadly confrontations with law enforcement, who refuses to believe any of this nonsense, which is why Sovereign Citizens are considered so dangerous by the government.

March 4 was the original inauguration day in the constitution before it was changed to January 20 by the 20th Amendment. Since Sovereign Citizens don’t acknowledge any change tor the constitution after the 14th Amendment, by their tortured logic Trump will re-assume the “real” presidency on the date laid down by the Founders.

All of this is of course, ridiculous. Biden is president, and the only thing Trump is doing on March 4 is jacking up the prices in his Washington D.C. hotel that day to maybe make a buck off the screwballs. The United States is a country, not a corporation, and voters did not choose Trump. Who knows how cultists will keep the faith after March 4, but the fact that they are further radicalizing into groups who are well known for violence is troubling.

As laughable as it is to hear someone argue a century of American history is made up because flags have gold fringe, the murder Sovereign Citizens often do is very real. Be careful when March rolls around.