 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Astros owner Jim Crane wasted no time after hiring Dusty Baker to land his new GM.
Astros owner Jim Crane wasted no time after hiring Dusty Baker to land his new GM.
Photo by Jack Gorman

Astros Hire James Click to Be New General Manager

Jeff Balke | February 4, 2020 | 4:30am
AA

The Houston Astros announced on Monday they have signed Tampa Bay Rays Vice President of Baseball Operations, James Click, as their new general manager to replace Jeff Luhnow who was fired in the wake of the sign-stealing scandal.

The announcement comes quickly on the heels of the signing of Dusty Baker who replaced A.J. Hinch as the new team skipper. Baker had a lively press conference last week and has generally been regarded as the right choice to steer the ship for at least a couple season, and help them navigate through what will undoubtedly be a difficult season.

While Baker is a veteran, known for his player management and old-school style, Click, 42, is relatively young, but comes with a strong pedigree in all aspects of the game from scouting and contract negotiations to the kind of advanced analytics favored by the Astros, widely considered the most progressive team in baseball under Luhnow.

Before the last three seasons as VP in Tampa Bay, Click has been with the team since 2006. Prior to that, he was a writer for the highly respected Baseball Prospectus. A native of Durham, North Carolina with a degree from Yale, he seems to have the kind of cerebral approach already at work with the current Astros staff.

In a statement, Click said, “The Astros are a progressive and innovative organization with a deeply talented group in the front office."

The biggest difference for Click here in Houston will undoubtedly be money. While he is taking over at a rather difficult time for the ball club, both in terms of the cheating scandal and the lack of flexibility in the payroll department, the budget here will likely be three times what he had to work with in Tampa.

With both a new GM and a new field manager in place with still a couple weeks to go before spring training, the Astros have managed a very difficult situation quite adroitly. Next up, how will the players handle it? We'll find out soon enough.

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >