Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Rockets GM Daryl Morey lands another couple veterans on the buyout market.EXPAND
Rockets GM Daryl Morey lands another couple veterans on the buyout market.
Photo by Jeff Balke

Rockets Add Jeff Green, to Sign DeMarre Carroll

Jeff Balke | February 19, 2020 | 7:22am
AA

The Rockets did what they have done almost every year for a while now: sign veteran talent during the season. Names as varied as Austin Rivers, Gerald Green, Joe Johnson and Michael Beasley have made their way onto the roster in midseason. On Tuesday, they inked veteran swingman Jeff Green to a 10-day contract and are expected to sign veteran DeMarre Carroll on Thursday when he clears waivers after his buyout in San Antonio.

Neither will fill the traditional role the Rockets dealt away with Clint Capela. In fact, they only deepen the team's commitment to "small ball."

Green, 33, is 6'8" and more of a defensive specialist, but he did shoot the ball well from deep last season with Utah. He is long and athletic, giving them more options at the quasi center position they have created with players much shorter than the average big man.

Carroll is more of a traditional "three-and-D" player. Like Green, he is 6'8" and long with a solid defensive mentality and the ability to guard multiple positions. But, Carroll is a better shooter with a career average from distance of over 35 percent.

Both players seem to be guys that fit the makeup of the team right now and could play valuable roles down the stretch. Both also have quite a bit of playoff experience as well.

We will see how it plays out once the two hit the floor, but adding length and shooting certainly can't hurt.

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

