Four Thoughts on J.J. Watt's Texans Ring of Honor Induction This Weekend

Since arriving in 2011 as the eleventh pick overall in that spring's NFL Draft, I think it's safe to say that the city of Houston has seen no bigger sports in the football realm than J.J. Watt. honestly, it's really not even close, and I would say the only athlete overall that gives Watt a run for his money is Jose Altuve. When you factor in the combination performance, personality, and philanthropy, it's J.J. Watt.So on Sunday, it should be a special day out at NRG Stadium, as Watt gets inducted into the team's Ring of Honor, joining the other true Houston football legend of this century, Andre Johnson, and the founder of the Texans, the late Bob McNair. Watt will go into the Ring of Honor in front of a likely sellout crowd, dozens of his former teammates, and his entire family, as the Texans play the Steelers, current employer of Watt's brother, T.J.This is a day that we all knew would be coming at some point, but given the turmoil and toxicity behind the scenes when Watt left Houston in 2021, we didn't really know when. Fortunately, the franchise has come out of the dark, and all parties see this as the ideal time to put Watt in the red blazer tbat comes with Rung of Honor induction.Here are some more thoughts on this weekend's festivities:When Watt left in February of 2021, it was with a year left on his contract, a new head coach and GM joining the team, and amidst fresh Deshaun Watson trade demands. (We wouldn't start seeing lawsuits zinged toward Deshaun for several more weeks.) Watt went to the McNairs and requested his release, and ownership obliged, which led to this goodbye video from Watt:That Watt's time with the Texans was ending with a short video of him asking to leave is depressing to relive, largely because it reminds us that this all took place during the dark ages of Jack Easterby's tenure with the team. This was a goodbye that generated sadness, anger, and an unsatisfying lack of closure. Now, with Easterby gone and Watt's former teammate, DeMeco Ryans, as the head coach, all feels right again. This will be a nice bow on Watt's Texans saga.And he gets a nice shot in on my podcast cohost, the legendary John McClain....Amidst the celebrating, it's fair to wonder who the next Ring of Honor inductee will be. My feeling is that it may be a while, until we get our next one. The ROH has existed since 2017, and based on who's gone in so far, it appears as though the McNairs will keep the bar appropriately high. The only three people in, come Sunday, will be two future Hall of Famers, and the man who founded the team. This might be an honor where merely making a couple Pro Bowls and being a good dude is not enough. Also, it's worth noting, this is a franchise that has had very little playoff success. Had they made a Super Bowl run, then above average players might get consideration. Call it the Yuli Gurriel Effect. Gurriel is probably remembered at an All Star level of fondness by Astro fans because of all the postseason moments he authored. In fact, he was never an All Star. So, having said all that, there is as good a chance the next Ring of Honor inductee is a young player on the 2023 team as there is the next inductee being a retired Texan.It's been 12 years, and this still never gets old.....If you're going to the game on Sunday, make a note that J.J. Watt will be LIVE on the Texans Countdown show at 10:30 a.m. with me and Seth Payne on the outdoor stage along the BULLevard, in between NRG Stadium and the Astrodome.