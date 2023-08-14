Navigation
City of Katy Enters Into Stage 3 of Its Drought Contingency Plan

August 14, 2023 4:14PM

Katy residents are now required to take measures in efforts to curb water usage.
Katy residents are now required to take measures in efforts to curb water usage. Screenshot
With little relief from dry conditions and extremely high temperatures, Katy heightened its Drought Contingency plan on Monday to Stage 3, issuing mandatory restrictions on water usage.

Katy activated Stage 2 of the plan last month, asking residents to abide by an alternating lawn watering schedule and stop nonessential water usage for street cleaning, vehicle washing and operating fountains.

Under current restrictions, residents may only water their lawns twice a week. Residences at addresses ending in odd numbers should water their lawns Saturday and Wednesday, while those ending in even numbers are required to water on Sunday and Thursday.

These measures are effective immediately to protect the city’s wells, as they have been operating above 85 percent of total water well pumpage capability for three consecutive days to keep up with demand amid weather conditions.

Residents are not permitted to hose down paved surfaces, buildings, windows and other hard-surfaced areas. Additionally, washing cars, operating fountains, installing new landscaping, and filling pools is prohibited.

Katy is one of many cities to have activated its Drought Contingency plan, as Pearland entered Stage 1 of its plan last week, and Houston has been in the first stage of its plan since last summer.

The city alerted the public that residents who do not follow the required restrictions may face citations or possible water disconnections.

To report violations of this mandatory restriction, visit www.cityofkaty.com/waterviolation to submit a Watering Violation Report or contact Public Works via email at droughtviolatio[email protected] or by phone at 281-391-4820.
Faith Bugenhagen is on staff as a news reporter for The Houston Press, assigned to cover the Greater-Houston area.

