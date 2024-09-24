Katy ISD's Gender Fluidity Policy Forces Some Students Back In The Closet

click to enlarge Many LGBTQ rights advocates who have spoken out against the policy warn trustees of assuming all parents are supportive their kids' choices. Photo by Faith Bugenhagen

“This 36 is not only an abstract number but 36 students’ livelihoods. Each of these parental notifications holds a potentially heartbreaking story not foreign to domestic violence or suicide ideation. Forcibly outing a student places them in harm’s way and neglects their plea for support when courageously navigating this journey to loving themselves. Every transgender student deserves the same dignity and respect that is afforded to peers. We deserve agency and confidentiality to come out when ready, and Katy ISD has cost 36 students their livelihoods.”

Over a year into enacting a policy requiring instructors to tell parents if their children request to go by a different name or pronouns, Katy ISD officials report that there have been 36 instances where officials have made such notifications.This number is an increase compared to the 19 notifications made roughly two months after the policy was adopted in August 2023. According to a public information request filed by Students Engaged in Advancing Texas — a student-led advocacy group — there have been no identified cases where a family member was not informed of a name or pronoun change.The district declined to provide information regarding how and why decisions to notify were made, indicating that further details would be located in student files and confidential education records, which the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act protects.“It’s sad to see this number increasing, and students are standing up for those who can’t advocate for themselves,” Cameron Samuels, executive director of SEAT and a former Katy ISD student, said. “We really hope this won’t be a norm for future generations.”The controversial “gender fluidity” measure requires teachers to receive written permission from parents or guardians to use the name or different pronouns that a student requests to go by.However, it states that instructors can choose not to refer to a student by their chosen name or pronouns despite parental consent.One of the main arguments board president Victor Perez and fellow trustees Mary Ellen Cuzela, Amy Thieme and Morgan Calhoun made during the discussion before voting to approve the policy was that it reinforces the prioritization of parents’ rights.The trustees in favor of the measure also indicated that it would prevent teachers from interfering in parent-child relationships by withholding such information from students’ parents or guardians.Jarred Burton, a senior and president of Tompkins High School Sexuality and Gender Alliance, said those on the board who backed the policy’s passage are likely frustrated as the number of notifications going out to parents may not be as high as they initially anticipated.“It depends on the school and the teachers,” Burton said. “I have heard of a lot of teachers enforcing it, but a lot of teachers also see the danger in it, and they’re scared to enforce it.”“It’s not what they [trustees who supported it] wanted. It’s not what they envisioned,” he added. “I think it also shows how much of a waste of time it is for the district to constantly do all these things and make all these policies that they should know their employees, constituents and stakeholders don’t stand for.”Trustees Rebecca Fox, Dawn Champagne and Lance Redmon voted against passing the policy. During the August 2023 board meeting, Fox said it would “make problems worse” for the district, similar to the book policy and ban of websites like the Trevor Project, which triggered a complaint against the district.Fox’s concerns were actualized when SEAT filed a Title IX complaint against the district in November 2023. In May 2024, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights opened an investigation into the matter.In an October 2023 report by the, James Onambele, a former Katy ISD student who identifies as a transgender male, described the most harmful part of the policy as the “outing” or revealing students’ identities to their parents who may not be accepting or aware of their child’s situation.Onambele noted that if the policy had been in place while he was a student, it would’ve made him “less open,” and being referred to as a girl would’ve made him “super uncomfortable.” He added that not feeling like he had anyone to talk to would’ve harmed his development.“It seems like such a small difference, but in reality, it would’ve affected my life if I didn’t have those few teachers who were allowed to ask me, ‘What are your pronouns? ‘What is your name,’ Without spreading my business,” Onambele said.Under the policy, employees are prohibited from asking for students’ pronouns and discussing “gender fluidity” or teaching such topics. Students are also required to use bathrooms and other facilities that align with their sex assigned at birth.Basil Chen, a senior and president of the gender and sexuality alliance at Jordan High School, said many transgender friends stopped introducing their names to their new teachers due to fear they won’t accept them.Chen’s friends have what Chen described as an “it is what is” attitude toward not being able to identify the way they want to.“We tend to joke about it being a ‘Texas’ thing, probably just to feel better about it,” Chen wrote to thevia text. “I’ve heard people talk about how much it hurts to be referred to by the wrong name, but ultimately there’s not much we can do about it since we’re not the ones in power and safety is always the top priority.”Chen said it is discouraging to see participation dwindle at GASA meetings because students fear being seen attending them. Last year, the group had roughly 90 members, only about 10 of whom consistently showed up for meetings after the policy passed.The group has not met this school year due to logistical issues with sponsorships. Participation further slowed over the summer, with only one to three students showing up to events. Chen added that when recruiting new people to join, many say something along the lines of “I’d love to join, but my parents will get mad if they find out.”The policy has a clause that makes an exception for notification to parents and guardians in cases of “suspected abuse,” but it does not specify the guidelines for making this distinction.One staff member per campus is responsible for processing and sending the notifications. Burton said the implementation of the policy varies across the district and is largely contingent on a campus's LGBTQ-friendliness.However, Burton indicated that he heard from peers that teachers felt emboldened to purposely address students using their “deadname” or incorrect pronouns when the policy first passed.Burton referred to one incident in which a student arrived at class following the board’s vote to adopt the measure and was told by an instructor that they would be “going back to” using the student’s deadname. The student left the room and subsequently dropped out of the district.Burton hasn’t heard of many more instances like these. He echoed Chen’s sentiments, saying there is likely a direct correlation between this and students concealing their identities to protect themselves.“Other than the outing of students — which is bad on its own — I think the precedent it creates that you cannot be safe being yourself in the classroom is doing a lot of damage to the newer students,” Burton said.In a statement to the, Samuels expressed concern for the 36 students affected by these notifications.