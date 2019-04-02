One Dead, Two Injured As Another Plant Fire Hits the Houston Area

On Tuesday afternoon, fires were still burning at the KMCO chemical plant in East Harris County with reports that one person died in the blaze and two others were critically injured and were taken by ambulance to Memorial Hermann. By 5 p.m. the fires were out and the one-mile shelter-in-place order was lifted.

In a 5 p.m. news conference company President and CEO John C. Foley expressed "great sadness" at the loss of one of the KMCO employees in the fire and explosion that occurred just before 11 a.m. Tuesday. He apologized for both the inconvenience and the worry the Crosby plant fire caused. All three people hurt in the fire were company employees, but no information was released about their names or specific injuries.

Pilar Davis from KMCO Operations, who was described by Foley as the former plant manager, said "Today the fire initially ignited with isobutylene. It was then further fueled by ethanol and ethyl acrylate. These are chemicals and solvents used to make fuel additives at our facility."

She said the company was working with the EPA to monitor air quality "And they have not reported any issues at this time."

The absence of a strong wind was one of the factors that enabled emergency personnel to contain the fire more quickly. The plume of dark smoke went straight up into the air instead of spreading out to a larger area. The Environmental Protection Agency, Harris County Sheriff's Department and other emergency personnel were on hand as air monitors checked the atmosphere.

Although Davis said that they had handed over all needed information to the authorities about all the chemicals on site and the number of employees were working at the time, for some reason she didn't bring those notes or records with her to the press conference and repeatedly said without that information right in front of her, she couldn't answer those questions. Instead she repeatedly said: "We have safety and compliance as a priority at our facility."

Neither she nor Foley directly addressed questions about KMCO's past operations. It has been sued, investigated and fined more than once in the last ten years including for violations of the Clean Air Act by the federal state and county agencies.

Occurring only three weeks since the ITC fire in Deer Park, the KMCO facility caused local authorities including Houston ISD to spring into action, in a routine that is becoming all too familiar. Neighbors were told to shelter in place and Houston ISD called off outdoor activities at more than 50 of its campuses in the east and north areas of the district. Other local districts including Crosby, Sheldon, Channelview and Sheldon, ordered a shelter in place.

The affected HISD campuses are:

Austin High School

BCM Biotech Academy at Rusk

Bonner Elementary School

Briscoe Elementary School

Burnet Elementary School

Cage Elementary School

Carrillo Elementary School

Chavez High School

Chrysalis Middle School

Crespo Elementary School,

Davila Elementary School

Deady Middle School

DeZavala Elementary School

East Early College High School

Eastwood Academy

Edison Middle School

Elmore Elementary School

Fonwood Early Childhood Center

Forest Brook Middle School

Franklin Elementary School

Furr High School

Gallegos Elementary School

J.R. Harris Elementary School

R.P. Harris Elementary School

High School for Law and Justice

Hilliard Elementary School

Houston Educational Learning Center

Lantrip Elementary School

Laurenzo Early Childhood Center

Lewis Elementary School

Marshall Elementary School

McGowen Elementary School

Middle College HS – Fraga

Milby High School

Mount Carmel Academy High School

Navarro Middle School

North Forest High School

Oates Elementary School

Ortiz Middle School

Park Place Elementary School

Patterson Elementary School

Pleasantville Elementary School

Port Houston Elementary School

Robinson Elementary School

Rucker Elementary School

Sanchez Elementary School

Shadydale Elementary School

Southmayd Elementary School

Stevenson Middle School

Tijerina Elementary School

Whittier Elementary School

Young Scholars

Update 7:05 p.m.: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo issued the following statement: