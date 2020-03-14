Latest Closings and Adjustments in the Houston Area Thanks to COVID-19

Taking a breath and a break at Main Street Theater before it can return to form.

The Alley Theatre, keeping the show on the road in some form, has announced that its production of 1984 which closed after one night because of COVID-19 concerns, will be filmed and made available to people for home viewing in another two weeks.

In other COVID-19 related news:

Space Center Houston announced it will close today at 6 p.m. and remain closed through March 27.

Main Street Theater has decided to cancel all performances through March 21. However they are still continuing their Spring Break camps in Rice Village.

Apple announced it is closing all its stores outside of China, where it has finally reopened stores, due to the coronavirus.

The Crighton Theatre in Conroe is rescheduling performances there to late May and August.

Harris County Precinct 2 has announced a number of cancellations and closures due to COVID-19. Beginning Monday, March 16, all of its community centers wil lbe closed, as well as the Ramsey Veterans Center. Youht sports activities are suspended until March 31 and canceled are the Senior Olympics, Movies in the Park, Hometown Opry and Senior Bingo.

Meanwhile, all Precinct 2 parks and courthouse annexes remain open.

The Houston ISD in partnership with the Houston Food Bank School Market program will offer daily food distribution at five area high schools beginning Monday March 14 through Friday, March 20. The locations are:

Milby High School, 1601 Broadway St., 9 a.m. - noon

Wisdom High School, 6529 Beverly Hill St., 9 a.m. - noon

Kashmere High School, 6900 Wileyvale Road, 1 - 4 p.m.

Madison High School, 13719 White Heather Drive, 1 - 4 p.m.

Northside High School, 1101 Quitman St., 3 - 6 p.m.

The Barbara Davis Gallery joins several other local galleries in being open by appointment only.

5:17 p.m. 3-14-20 Brazos Bookstore is restricting store hours from noon to 6 p.m. daily and will not provide a public restroom. It is encouraging customers to make use of its curbsize pickup. Call 713-523-0701. And please do research before coming in to shop so that you handle as few books unnecessarily as possible.