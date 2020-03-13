More Houston Area Postponements and Cancellations Including Asia Society [UPDATED]

The toll the perceived dangers of CORVID-19 are taking on Houston area events and organizations continued Friday with more places deciding that cancelling their plans might be the best course of action.

1:50 p.m. 3-13-20: Tacos Over Texas scheduled for Sunday, April 5 has been cancelled. A statement from Chairman Tom Laurenzo said in part: "It is with great sadness that we inform you that Tacos Over Texas 2020 has been cancelled due to COVID-19 and the inability to secure permits from the City of Houston. We have had so many people working so hard to make this the best year ever for Tacos Over Texas, but COVID-19 had other plans."

3:25 p.m. 3-13-20: The Grand 1984 Opera House has canceled all performances starting today through the end of March.

Asia Society announced today that it is cancelling its Spring Break programming for March 16-21. This includes daytime Spring Break activities, outdoor movie nights, a Bento workshop and a planned Conversation with author Gloria Chao. Visit the organization's website for updates and further information.

However, Asia Society Texas Center remains open during regular business hours for viewing the center's exhibitions.

The Houston Latino Film Festival scheduled for March 19-22 has been postponed. Announcement of the new dates for the festival will be made at houstonlatinofilmfestival.org and facebook.com/houstonlatinofiilmfestival.



The Heights Theater is rescheduling all its shows.

This Sunday's Galveston Symphony Orchestra concert at The Grand 1894 Opera House with pianist Andrew Staupe is canceled, but may be rescheduled.

Fresenius Kidney Care’s open house that was scheduled for March 26 is postponed.

Karbach is postponing Saturday’s Light Circus Spring Break Concert to an unscheduled future date. Contact Karbach at info@karbachbrewing.com or at 713-608-8886 for more information.

The Honky Tonk Chili Challenge scheduled for March 21 and the annual Tomball German Festival scheduled for March 27-29 have been cancelled.

14 Pews has decided to postpone all screenings for the next two months while they concentrate on restoring the space they occupy at 800 Aurora.

Kenny Chesney has postponed several slots on his tour including his expected appearance in Houston on May 22.

McClain Galley has announced to close temporarily beginning Saturday, March 14, although it will be open by appointment.

The Holocaust Museum Houston is remaining open for Spring Break but has cancelled all public programs and tours through March 31.

Nameless Sound have postponed its Resounding Vision Awards from March 26 to July 23.

Gladys Fuentes contributed to this article.

We will be updating with any additional information as soon as we get it.