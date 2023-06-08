Nate Paul, Developer Who is Core to Paxton Impeachment Case, Faces Felony Charge

Nate Paul, the Austin-based real estate developer, political donor and close friend of suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was booked Thursday afternoon in the Travis County jail on a federal hold for a felony crime.



It is not known at this time what charge he faces or if his arrest was related to the allegations of Paxton’s abuses of office to provide political favors to Paul in exchange for his assistance in home repairs and getting a job for a woman who Paxton was reportedly having an affair with.



Paul is at the center of the impeachment case against Paxton, as these claims about their partnership first came to light after an investigation was launched into the matter following reports from several of Paxton’s former top officials to law enforcement in 2020.



Paul’s company was already under investigation in 2019 – however reports say it is unclear as to why this probe into his business started.



Former Texas Secretary of State John Scott will fill in for Paxton while he awaits trial in the Senate, where Paul could serve as a witness.



This story is developing and will be updated.