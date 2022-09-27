Drag Queen Bingo Event Protested By Prominent Houston Neo-Nazi

A protest against a drag queen bingo event in Katy this weekend included prominent Houston neo-Nazi, Ronald Lee Murray.
The event was held at First Christian Church in Katy, known for its welcoming attitude to the LGBTQIA+ community. The bingo game raised money for clothing to help transitioning youths. Hundreds of people, both supporting and opposed showed up to scream, some of them armed.
Jay R. Jordan, a reporter for Axios, caught a picture of a group of men standing around with homophobic and transphobic signs, one of whom was Murray. His sign read “LGBT is Talmud Jew Shit. 6 Genders?... LOL.” He was later seen leaving the event after the Proud Boys and Patriot Front contingent also dispersed.
Murray has a long history of promoting fascism in the Houston area with flyer campaigns since at least 2016, and has a large swastika tattooed on his back. He is often seen wearing a ball cap with an SS logo on it, though because his hat is turned around in Jordan’s picture it’s impossible to tell if he did so in Katy this weekend.
According to the Screwston Anti-Fascist Committee, Murray has been a member of several white supremacy organizations including National Socialist Organization, 14 First the Foundation (where he served in a leadership capacity), National Socialist Movement, White Lives Matter, and the Aryan Freedom Network. Their blog keeps a detailed log of his activity on the social media site Telegram, which contains overt Nazi propaganda and admissions that he was the point of contact for the 14 First Foundation.
Murray’s attendance at the event is hardly surprising. As we have pointed out before, violent anti-trans actions have historically been a key indicator of encroaching fascist activity. Increasing focus on trans people, especially trans youth, has become a hallmark of the far-right that unites them with extremists. Under the guise of protecting children, LGBTQIA+ people and their allies are repeatedly labeled groomers and pedophiles as a way to further marginalize them. This has spilled over into mainstream Republican politics in the form of Governor Greg Abbott’s order that parents who provide trans youth with gender-affirming care should be investigated for child abuse.
It’s gotten to the point that some Texas lawmakers are proposing making it illegal for minors to attend drag queen events like story hours and bingo games. Depending on the wording of such a law, this could make it illegal for trans people to be around children at all, an act that would essentially banish them from society. To judge by the signs being held by the literal Nazis protesting trans youth this weekend, that would probably make them happy.