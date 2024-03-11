Alperen Sengun Avoids Serious Injury After Fall in Sacramento

The sight of Rockets rising star Alperen Sengun being wheeled off the Sacramento Kings floor in a wheelchair Sunday night was as depressing as the news late Monday afternoon was a relief. With under a minute left in a game the Rockets won, Sengun took an awkward spill while trying to block a shot during a fast break. He appeared to roll his ankle and hyperextend his knee and fell to the ground in obvious pain.
After a few moments, teammates helped him into the wheelchair that took him to the locker room with his head in his hands. Speculation, as per usual, was rampant on the internet with even doctors weighing in, suggesting it could be anything from a sprain to tears of multiple ligaments. Fans, naturally, feared the worst.
Monday afternoon, however, came good news. According to all-world NBA scoop journalist Adrian Wojnarowski, the diagnosis for Sengun is a badly sprained ankle and a bone bruise to his knee, No broken bones. No torn ligaments.
With fewer than 20 games remaining in the season, it would be a shock to see Sengun return. He has averaged 21 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists in his breakout third season, but all they need for him now is to make it back to training camp healthy given they are not going to make the postseason.
So, what on Sunday night appeared to be a tragedy turned out to be a small miracle for the Houston Rockets. We'll take it.