Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Sports

Alperen Sengun Avoids Serious Injury After Fall in Sacramento

March 11, 2024 5:41PM

Despite the scare, Alperen Sengun's injuries were far worse than feared.
Despite the scare, Alperen Sengun's injuries were far worse than feared. Photo by Sean Thomas
The sight of Rockets rising star Alperen Sengun being wheeled off the Sacramento Kings floor in a wheelchair Sunday night was as depressing as the news late Monday afternoon was a relief. With under a minute left in a game the Rockets won, Sengun took an awkward spill while trying to block a shot during a fast break. He appeared to roll his ankle and hyperextend his knee and fell to the ground in obvious pain.

After a few moments, teammates helped him into the wheelchair that took him to the locker room with his head in his hands. Speculation, as per usual, was rampant on the internet with even doctors weighing in, suggesting it could be anything from a sprain to tears of multiple ligaments. Fans, naturally, feared the worst.

Monday afternoon, however, came good news. According to all-world NBA scoop journalist Adrian Wojnarowski, the diagnosis for Sengun is a badly sprained ankle and a bone bruise to his knee, No broken bones. No torn ligaments.

With fewer than 20 games remaining in the season, it would be a shock to see Sengun return. He has averaged 21 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists in his breakout third season, but all they need for him now is to make it back to training camp healthy given they are not going to make the postseason.

So, what on Sunday night appeared to be a tragedy turned out to be a small miracle for the Houston Rockets. We'll take it.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.
Contact: Jeff Balke

Trending News

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation