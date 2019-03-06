Popular Anthills Biking Trails to Be Destroyed in the Name of Flood Mitigation

For those who have never seen them, some of the most popular mountain biking (and hiking) trails in the city of Houston were in Terry Hersey Park on the west side of town. Known as the "Anthills," a trail of handmade winding trails snaked along Buffalo Bayou for miles inside the sprawling park. With loads more shade than the paved pathways above them, the anthills provided a somewhat less daunting place to walk and bike in the summer. We ranked it as our Best Bike trail in our 2012 Best Of issue and even included it as No. 24 on our revised Houston Bucket List in 2017.

Of course, after Hurricane Harvey, the anthills and much of the park along the bayou were under water, the majority of it the result of releases from the reservoirs after 60 inches of rain pummeled the city. Many of the homes that flooded in this area did so only after the releases from the reservoirs. Despite the devastation, the trails and vegetation were making a comeback.

Unfortunately, the Harris County Flood Control District has been planning to carve out huge stretches along the bayou inside the park for several months now and, according to Swamplot, those plans are about to move forward, virtually destroying the anthills — huge stretches of them anyway — in the process.