Experts Advise Residents Affected By the La Porte Pipeline Fire To Watch For Health Aftereffects

Even though the natural gas pipeline fire that erupted in La Porte is out, Houston area pollution experts are encouraging nearby residents to take additional precautions such as if they experience symptoms including coughing or difficulty breathing.



If that occurs, they should seek medical attention, experts say.



Dr. Inyang Uwak, research and policy director for Air Alliance Houston, recalled the aftereffects of the Intercontinental Terminals Co. chemical fire in Deer Park in 2019.



“Even after the [ITC] fire was out, we came to find out there were still high levels of Benzene and many other harmful compounds that lingered in the air,” Uwak said. “After people had been told to go back home.”



“Similarly with this fire, even though it was just 10-hour data the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and Energy Transfer [the pipeline owner] shared, there are concerning, large amounts of volatile organic compounds,” she added. “All of which are harmful to humans.”



According to the report by Energy Transfer submitted to the TCEQ, the fire emitted 330,621 pounds of volatile organic compounds, 68,780 pounds of nitrogen oxides, 143,278 pounds of N-pentane, 108,408 pounds of isobutane and 137,310 pounds of carbon monoxide.



These emissions occurred within a 10-hour span when the fire started last week on Monday. Uwak noted that the fire burned for a span of four days, not extinguishing itself until Thursday. The data for the rest of the time the flame burned has not been released yet.



“This is preliminary data, so higher levels are definitely a possibility,” Uwak said.



Nitrogen oxides, in the presence of volatile organic compounds and heat from sunlight, forms ozone—a major air pollutant that harms the environment. Throughout the week of the fire, Uwak indicated that there were three ozone action days, during which the levels of ozone in the area increased to unhealthy levels.



Uwak said the fire emissions might have contributed to those high ozone level days.



The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration classify isobutane and N-pentane as substances hazardous to health that can irritate humans’ eyes, nose, throat and respiratory systems.



Carbon monoxide also poses significant health threats to those who come in contact with it. Inhaling the gas can cause fatigue, headaches, confusion, dizziness and could potentially lead to death.



Uwak took issue with Energy Transfer and the TCEQ’s emissions reporting, not only because the company and environmental agency offered a snapshot of the big picture but also because they did not distinguish each volatile organic compound detected within the surrounding area.



“The compounds are not deviated. I was looking for speciation and more data to inform us,” Uwak said. “When it’s deviated, it tells us what type of volatile organic compound it is because there is a huge class of compounds.”



She added that it was important to know what compounds were in the region, using benzene as an example. This harmful carcinogenic substance would require specific monitoring to detect the chemical agent and ensure the safety of the communities in the area.



“Hopefully, from the data that the county is collecting currently, there’s nothing to be concerned about,” Uwak said. “But, if you have burning eyes or any symptoms that are out of the norm, you should report them to your primary care provider.”



Populations that are most vulnerable to incidents such as the Energy Transfer pipeline fire are residents who are 65 and older or have pre-existing conditions such as asthma.



Uwak advised people living in Deer Park, La Porte and Pasadena — where these occurrences are common — to “know what’s below” whether they live near a pipeline or similar infrastructure.



“It’s unfortunate that in the Houston area, in general, there are a lot of oil and natural gas, as well as industrial distribution pipelines,” Uwak said. “They literally form an intricate web across the city.”



According to the Texas Railroad Commission, which oversees this network, Texas has the most pipeline infrastructure — over 470,000 miles — of any state in the country.



The Energy Transfer pipeline fire initially erupted after an SUV struck a fence at an above-ground valve station. The incident is currently under criminal investigation, and authorities found remains at the scene of the blaze.



Officials have not confirmed whether the remains detected were of the driver or another individual.



Energy Transfer, Harris County Pollution Control and third-party vendors hired by the county are continuing to conduct air monitoring in the region affected by the fire. Most residents and businesses that live and work nearby have returned home after evacuation orders were lifted.