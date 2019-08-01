Rumors of Active Shooter in Downtown Houston Unfounded

At about 3:15 pm we received third-party caller information regarding a possible active shooter in the downtown tunnel area. Officers responded; there was NO active shooter or threat of that nature. HPD will be investigating what appears to be a false report. #hounews

Late Thursday afternoon, August 1, reports were coming in on social media about an active shooter in the downtown tunnel system, near the Esperson Building, or near the intersection of Bagby and McKinney. However, according to the Houston Police Department, those rumors were determined to be unfounded. The investigation into the false report is ongoing.

