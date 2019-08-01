 


4
Today's scare turned out to be a hoax.
Photo by shando./Flickr via CC (cropped

Rumors of Active Shooter in Downtown Houston Unfounded

Susie Tommaney | August 1, 2019 | 4:32pm
Late Thursday afternoon, August 1, reports were coming in on social media about an active shooter in the downtown tunnel system, near the Esperson Building, or near the intersection of Bagby and McKinney. However, according to the Houston Police Department, those rumors were determined to be unfounded. The investigation into the false report is ongoing.

Follow HPD on Twitter at twitter.com/houstonpolice.

 
Susie Tommaney is a contributing writer who enjoys covering the lively arts and culture scene in Houston and surrounding areas, connecting creative makers with the Houston Press readers to make every week a great one.

