Rumors of Active Shooter in Downtown Houston Unfounded

Late Thursday afternoon, August 1, reports were coming in on social media about an active shooter in the downtown tunnel system, near the Esperson Building, or near the intersection of Bagby and McKinney. However, according to the Houston Police Department, those rumors were determined to be unfounded. The investigation into the false report is ongoing.
At about 3:15 pm we received third-party caller information regarding a possible active shooter in the downtown tunnel area. Officers responded; there was NO active shooter or threat of that nature. HPD will be investigating what appears to be a false report. #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 1, 2019
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Follow HPD on Twitter at twitter.com/houstonpolice.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!