Weekend RodeoHouston Performances Will Start an Hour Earlier

July 27, 2023 4:00AM

Talk about a win-win: See the whole RodeoHouston show on weekends and have more time to hit the carnival. Photo by Darrin Clifton

The big news from Houston Livestock and Rodeo is that the 2024 weekend rodeos will start an hour earlier, at 2:45 p.m. instead of 3:45 p.m. giving everyone added time to hit the carnival and other attractions on those days.

Ticket sales start August 1 for the 2024 rodeo that will run February 27 through March 17 and are available at rodeohouston.com. The online waiting room opens at 9:30 a.m. that day. Customers who enter the Waiting Room from 9:30 a.m. to 9:59 a.m. will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase season tickets at 10 a.m.

So to be clear, this is not a first come, first served experience.  And a place in the Waiting Room does not guarantee season tickets.

Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date once the 2024 Star Entertainer lineup is announced.

Season Ticket options start at $500, plus a processing fee. View NRG Stadium Map.
o Upper Level: $500; $740
o Loge Level: $900
o Field Level: $1,200
o Club Level: $1300 Endzone; $1400 Sideline
o Shared Entertainment Suite Seats: $6,000
o Chute Seats presented by Hess: $8,000

The hours for the night performances during the week of the rodeo will not change. 
