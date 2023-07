Weekend RodeoHouston Performances Will Start an Hour Earlier

The big news from Houston Livestock and Rodeo is that the 2024 weekend rodeos will start an hour earlier, at 2:45 p.m. instead of 3:45 p.m. giving everyone added time to hit the carnival and other attractions on those days.Ticket sales start August 1 for the 2024 rodeo that will run February 27 through March 17 and are available at rodeohouston.com . The online waiting room opens at 9:30 a.m. that day. Customers who enter the Waiting Room from 9:30 a.m. to 9:59 a.m. will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase season tickets at 10 a.m.So to be clear, this is not a first come, first served experience. And a place in the Waiting Room does not guarantee season tickets.Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date once the 2024 Star Entertainer lineup is announced.Season Ticket options start at $500, plus a processing fee. View NRG Stadium Map o Upper Level: $500; $740o Loge Level: $900o Field Level: $1,200o Club Level: $1300 Endzone; $1400 Sidelineo Shared Entertainment Suite Seats: $6,000o Chute Seats presented by Hess: $8,000The hours for the night performances during the week of the rodeo will not change.