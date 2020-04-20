 
Support us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
State Rep. Armando Walle accepts his new duties.
State Rep. Armando Walle accepts his new duties.
Screenshot

Hidalgo Names State Rep. Armando Walle the Harris County COVID-19 Recovery Czar

Margaret Downing | April 20, 2020 | 1:03pm
AA

At her Monday morning press conference, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo named State Rep. Armando Walle (D-Houston)  the Harris County COVID-19 Recovery Czar, in an unpaid position designed to help the county move forward from the coronavirus.

"This is not an honorary position. It is not a symbolic one. This is a position that will get things done," Hidalgo said.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is expected to name his own Economic Recovery Leader at his 3 p.m. press conference today. The two appointees are expected to work together as the area seeks to recovered financially as well as health-wise.

Related Stories

"The goal of this is to make sure that our relief and our recovery is inclusive. That it's fast, And that it is coordinated," Hidalgo said. "Just as with any natural disaster we've dealt with it will take years to fully recover from this.

"We need to make sure folks don't fall through the cracks. So we'll be focusing about coming back thrugh all sectors of our economy including small businesses, minority-owned businesses, women-owned businesses, those under-served areas. An inclusive recovery means recovery for businesses themselves, but also for the workers."

Walle, whose wife is a health care professional working in a hospital setting, said he expects "to work with a wide variety of regional stakeholders in this effort including from the private sector, philanthropy, faith-based organizations, non-profits and local governments from the city of Houston to all our smaller municipalities and including our unincorporated parts of the region which is over 2 million people in Harris County.

"We need to save lives and save livelihoods."

At the same time Hidalgo reported the county is now up to 41 COVID-19 deaths with 2,002 confirmed positive cases. She stressed that while there may be some flattening of the curve, there is no downward trend as yet.

"People I see more and more wearing masks and we're headed in that direction," Hidalgo said. "Look it's just sheer math. The more people come into contact with one another the higher risk that those case counts are going to go up. We've not reached the peak yet. It may still climb back up. It may come back down. I would urge people not to relax their efforts."

 
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.