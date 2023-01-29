Support Us

Sean Pendergast

DeMeco Ryans On the Cusp of Being Hired as Next Texans Head Coach

January 29, 2023 6:45PM

DeMeco Ryans would be a wildly popular choice as head coach for the Texans. Screen grab from YouTube
It's been a while since the Houston Texans have had the opportunity to celebrate a significant victory, on the field or anywhere surrounding the organization. However, if the reports from Friday afternoon are accurate, it looks like the Texans could be on the verge of making what may end up being the best hire of this head coaching cycle.

According to multiple reports, former Texans linebacker and current San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans may be on the verge of accepting the Texans' head coaching job. Ryans would become the sixth full time head coach in team history. Here was Ian Rapoport on Friday reporting on the mutual interest between Ryans and the Texans:
This represents what publicly looks like a big shift in momentum in the Texans' pursuit of Ryans, as on Thursday, reports out of Denver indicated that Ryans was the "top candidate" for the Broncos' head coaching opening. Many interpreted this as a mutual interest between Ryans and the Broncos, but as it turns out, clearly those reports were more about the Broncos understandable intrigue with Ryans.

Even with Jonathan Gannon listed as the favorite on the odds boards, and with the news of Bronco interest in Ryans, it was my feeling on Friday morning that Ryans would still end up head coach. Quite simply, even as bad as the Texans have been the last three years, there are several reasons why their head coach opening is better than Denver's.

The Texans own the second overall pick in the draft, a clear path to a future franchise quarterback, and three other first round picks over the next two seasons. The Texans will enter the 2023 offseason with among the most salary cap space of any team, meaning they can spend on big ticket free agents. Also, the AFC South is significantly less difficult terrain than the Broncos' division, the AFC West, with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert to deal with over the next decade.

Add in Ryans' ties to the team (two time Pro Bowl linebacker from 2006 through 2011) and ties to the area (his wife is a native Houstonian, and his foundation is based here), and there is a lot for Ryans to like about this job. It's expected Ryans will have his second interview with the team early this week, and he could be named head coach by the middle of the week. The 49ers lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 31-7, on Sunday afternoon, so Ryans is available for hire immediately.

Texan fans have not had many good weekends the last three years, and Ryans to the Texans is not a done deal yet, but Houston is on the cusp of being something they haven't been in quite some time — the envy of many other NFL teams.

Sean Pendergast is a contributing freelance writer who covers Houston area sports daily in the News section, with periodic columns and features, as well. He also hosts the morning drive on SportsRadio 610, as well as the pre-game and post game shows for the Houston Texans.
