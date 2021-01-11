From Austin to Houston: Winter Wonderland Time on the Highway 290 Trail

- Local
From Central Texas on down to north of Houston, icy conditions and snow hit parts of the state Sunday forcing some Monday school closings in districts to our north and delayed openings in others including Lone Star College. Several counties, including Montgomery County, remained under a winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. Monday.
It wasn't a winter wonderland experience for everyone as cars iced over and trucks slid off roadways.
There were reports of sleet and a snow/sleet mix in The Woodlands and Tomball areas. The rest of us had to content ourselves with cold temperatures, a crisp wind and almost constant rain through Sunday.
Any hopes of Houston ISD students getting a snow day were dashed Sunday night as the district announced it would be business as usual
Monday's Houston area weather was predicted to be between 34 and 45 degrees — although by Thursday a high of 70 degrees was predicted. Then we'll drop into several days of highes in the 60s with lows no lower than 41.
If you weren't out in it, here are some scenes from the snowier locations about the state:
