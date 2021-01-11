 
Support Us

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Weather |

From Austin to Houston: Winter Wonderland Time on the Highway 290 Trail

Houston Press | January 11, 2021 | 4:00am
Snow stuck around long enough to build, yes, a snowman in Cedar Park, Austin .
Snow stuck around long enough to build, yes, a snowman in Cedar Park, Austin .
Photo by Doogie Roux
AA
^
Keep Houston Press Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free.

Support Us

From Central Texas on down to north of Houston, icy conditions and snow hit parts of the state Sunday forcing some Monday school closings in districts to our north and delayed openings in others including Lone Star College. Several counties, including Montgomery County, remained under a winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. Monday.

It wasn't a winter wonderland experience for everyone as cars iced over and trucks slid off roadways.

There were reports of sleet and a snow/sleet mix in The Woodlands and Tomball areas. The rest of us had to content ourselves with cold temperatures, a crisp wind and almost constant rain through Sunday.

Any hopes of Houston ISD students getting a snow day were dashed Sunday night as the district announced it would be business as usual

Monday's Houston area weather was predicted to be between 34 and 45 degrees — although by Thursday a high of 70 degrees was predicted. Then we'll drop into several days of highes in the 60s with lows no lower than 41.

If you weren't out in it, here are some scenes from the snowier locations about the state:

A failure to negotiate icy conditions near Ledbetter?
A failure to negotiate icy conditions near Ledbetter?
Photo by Doogie Roux
All covered up in Austin.
All covered up in Austin.
Photo by Doogie Roux
Making the turn in Brenham
Making the turn in Brenham
Photo by Doogie Roux
Slip sliding away in Giddings.
Slip sliding away in Giddings.
Photo by Doogie Roux
At least someone was dressed for the weather.
At least someone was dressed for the weather.
Photo by Doogie Roux

Keep the Houston Press Free... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Houston with no paywalls.

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 31-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.