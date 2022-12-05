Weighing the Options When Even Abortion Pills Are Illegal in Texas

On October 6, 2021, Madi arrived at the Pink House in Jackson, Mississippi for her abortion procedure. After a nearly month-long process that forced her to miss time in class and at her internship, the 21-year-old had been finally able to secure an appointment. As soon as the procedure finished, she turned around to hop on a plane back home to Houston.

At the time, abortions were illegal in Texas after six-weeks into the pregnancy but were still available in Mississippi (that door has since closed). Now in Texas, abortions face a near-total ban, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn this constitutional right in June 2022.

This has left Texas women with no legal choice to obtain an abortion without traveling outside Texas. Even if they want to use abortion pills, under present Texas law they are not allowed to do so legally in the state. Instead, they must pick them up in the states that still allow them.

But before they do that, patients have to navigate through a maze of online telemedicine providers, as organizations like Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast cannot even give referrals, let alone distribute the medication.

One of the few groups that can provide abortion pills directly is Whole Woman’s Health. This is because their facilities are in states that permit telemedical abortion care. Their five in-person clinics are in Minnesota, Indiana, Virginia, and Baltimore. They also provide telemedical services in New Mexico, where they are planning to open a clinic soon.

“Our providers meet with the patient in a video conference to have a full visit with medical history and counseling,” Amy Hagstrom Miller, founder of Whole Woman’s Health said. “The doctor or nurse practitioner then calls the medication into the pharmacy and ships that medication to the address that the patient provided in the state where they have access to it.”

Although these pills have been FDA-regulated since the early 2000s and are declared safe to use, anti-abortion leaders would like to see even this method of abortion stopped.

Amy O’Donnell, a public policy team member of Texas Alliance for Life, supported legislation that placed restrictions on the access and usage of abortion pills. According to her, this medication could pose significant health complications. “I would imagine that the more women become aware of the risks the more we will see those numbers drop,” O’Donnell said.

After these restrictions were passed which included banning use of abortion pills seven months into pregnancy, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists stated that the measures taken by the Legislature stemmed from scientifically unsupported claims.

For Texas women who want abortions, unless they can get mail order pills delivered to them undetected at their homes, travel is their only option.

Fewer and fewer options

As of December 1, 2021, Texas Senate Bill 4 established jail time and fine penalties (of up to $100,000) for any organization, company or individual that prescribes medical abortion pills by telehealth or email.

The bill goes even farther to limit the information that some reproductive health care clinics and providers can share with patients seeking this option.

“Patients sometimes say, ‘I saw this website or a friend of mine told me I can get pills from this company,’ and we are not allowed to verify that information or to refer people to websites that may offer these services,” said Dr. Bhavik Kumar, medical director for primary and trans-care services with Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast.

Because Whole Woman’s Health closed the doors to its Texas clinics and now only operate clinics out of state, they are allowed to provide information and even distribute the pills to their patients. Again though, these cannot be directly mailed to addresses in Texas.

The abortion-inducing medication most clinics provide comes in a two-pill package. The first, Mifepristone, stops the pregnancy from growing and is taken immediately. The second, Misoprostol, works to empty the uterus which causes cramping and bleeding and is usually taken 24-48 hours after Mifepristone. Mifepristone and Misoprostol can be self-managed and do not require health care professionals to be present when they are used.





Plan B One-Step and other types of morning-after pills are not abortion-inducing medications. Unlike Mifepristone and Misoprostol, which work together to terminate an existing pregnancy, Plan B One-Step prevents pregnancy by blocking ovulation and fertilization.





The FDA not only regulates these medications, but also approves who is allowed to provide and distribute these prescriptions. When asked for an interview to discuss this approval process, the FDA declined the Houston Press request.